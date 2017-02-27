Does he have her sister’s seal of approval? Summer House’s Ashley Wirkus spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about twin Lauren Wirkus’ rocky romance with housemate Carl Radke.

As viewers have seen on season 1 of the Montauk, New York-based reality series, Lauren and Radke have had their fair share of ups and downs. Though sparks immediately flew between the two at the start of last summer, their relationship took a hit when the handsome dental sales manager hooked up with another girl on the Monday, February 20, episode of the Bravo show. So naturally, Ashley is skeptical.

“I’m hesitant. Lauren has kind of had some bad luck. And I don’t want her wasting her time,” Ashley — who tied the knot with husband Brad McAtee in November 2015 — tells Us. “I’m married now and I don’t want Lauren to waste time dating the wrong guy, so of course I’m still very hesitant.”

Virginia Sherwood/Bravo

However, the overprotective sibling admits that Radke certainly has some redeeming attributes. “He has a great personality and I do really like him. It’s hard not to like him,” Ashley says. “He’s extremely charming, he’s very funny and he’s a total gentleman. It’s hard to not to like somebody when you have those qualities.”

And according to Lauren, she felt fireworks with Radke from the get-go. “The connection that we had and the chemistry we had, it began from the minute we walked in the house,” she tells Us.

Eugene Gologursky/Bravo

In an exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, February 27, episode of Summer House, Radke opens up about his complicated feelings for Lauren. “She’s awesome. She’s fun. She’s smart. But I’m looking for some advice. I feel lost,” he tells his friends over dinner. “I’ve never hung out with Lauren in the city ever.”

To see how Radke’s pals react (and a whole lot more drama!) watch the video above. Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

