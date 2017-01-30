The roommate drama gets even worse! Lindsay and Cristina exchange harsh words at a fancy Hamptons party on Summer House’s Monday, January 30, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The Bravo series’ preview clip shows the ladies butting heads over their career paths, with Cristina admitting it hurts that her roommate doesn’t appear to acknowledge that Cristina has a lot on her plate.



"I think Lindsay respects my career as a writer when she has clients that she wants to get press on that I can write about, but I think in general she thinks that hers is more important because she has her own company," Cristina tells the camera.



Bravo

For her part, Lindsay thinks Cristina isn't sympathetic about the fact that people who work for Lindsay have recently been forced to work remotely. "You're being a very bad friend by not supporting what I'm going through," Lindsay says. "I had to make my interns work from home two days in a row."

Cristina fires back, "God forbid! I work from home every day — who cares? Why is that a big deal?" This leads Lindsay to reply, "Because you got f--king fired from your job."



Cristina is stunned, saying to Lindsay, "Are you kidding me? How dare you say something like that?"



The episode also includes Kyle creating drama by flirting with his ex, plus Lauren confronting Carl over his fib about whether he brought a date to a wedding.

Watch the clip above. Summer House airs on Bravo Monday, January 30, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



