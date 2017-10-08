The final trailer for Justice League was released on Sunday, October 8, and it did not disappoint, giving fans of the DC franchise a chilling look into the fate of their favorite superheroes.

The preview opens with Amy Adams’ Lois Lane dreaming about Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent (aka Superman), who was killed in the previous movie, before she wakes up to an empty bed. A world without the Man of Steel is seemingly a dark one, with the news reporting, “Violence, acts of war and terrorism are all on the rise” and headlines blaring, “World Without Hope.”

Bruce Wayne aka Batman (Ben Affleck), feeling the pressure of saving humanity now on his shoulders, tells Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), “I had a dream. It was the end of the world” to which she responds, “Invasion?”

“I think its something more, something darker,” he answers grimly.

With a terrifying force threatening the world’s existence, Batman and Wonder Woman recruit fellow superheroes Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) to help save society. “Divided, we are not enough,” Bruce Wayne tells them, “The world needs Superman, and I made him a promise, which is why I’ve brought you together.”

Game of Thrones star Momoa plays a brazen Aquaman, whose playful banter with Batman will lead to some laughs amid the action-packed movie. Selected scenes also show Wonder Woman kicking ass before sharing an all-knowing smirk.

Justice League will hit theaters on November 17.

