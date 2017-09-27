Survivors ready? CBS has released the first six minutes of the Wednesday, September 27, premiere of Survivor season 35, titled “Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers.”

As with most editions of late, this season kicks off with all 18 strangers getting marooned off the coast of the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji. The castaways, as host Jeff Probst explains in the first look clip, are divided into three groups of six based on how they are perceived in society.

“For the first time, you’ve been divided into three tribes based on the positive traits most associated with you by others,” Probst says as they sit on a boat, surrounded by supplies, just as the game begins. “This is how the world sees you.”

Robert Voets/CBS

The Emmy-winning host then breaks down what each tribe represents, starting off with the coveted heroes. “You are heralded for your courage, your achievements or your ideals for which you stand,” he says to the tribe that includes an NFL player, marine and Olympian.

Over on the healers tribe, you have a urologist, a social worker and probation officer, and Probst, 55, tells them, “you receive gratitude for your acts of service in helping others heal their physical or emotional pain.”

And finally, the hustlers, which include a bellhop, fisherman and personal assistant, “are respected for your hard work ethic,” adding that “your mantra is get it done, no matter what, 100 percent all the time.”





Robert Voets/CBS

Probst, who also serves as executive producer of the long-running series, then offers them a chance to win fire in the form of a fire-making kit or flint. And as usual, the last tribe to hit the beach goes back to camp empty-handed.

“This is day one of a 39-day million-dollar adventure and it begins now. Survivor’s on!” he ends the clip, which you can watch above!

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

