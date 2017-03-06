The gloves are coming off! The premiere of FX's Feud: Bette and Joan finally debuted on Sunday, March 5, and fans are already obsessed.

Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange star in the Ryan Murphy-created anthology series as screen legends Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, respectively. Brad Pitt is also an executive producer on the eight-episode first season.

Suzanne Tenner/FX

Davis and Crawford had one of the biggest rivalries in Hollywood history, and were pitted against one another when they starred in Robert Aldrich’s gothic film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? — now a camp classic — in 1962.

The first episode kicks off in the 1960s with Davis and Crawford, both in their fifties at the time, struggling to find work. Davis enlists Aldrich (played by Alfred Molina) and convinces Warner Bros. executive Jack Warner (Stanley Tucci) to take part in the project.

One of the most memorable scenes came when Davis chats with Crawford in her dressing room on the first day of filming. The women remain civil until Davis criticizes Crawford's makeup and shoulder pads. Crawford, however, has a nickname for Davis: "Queen Bitch."

FX

Many viewers took to social media to react to the catfight-filled drama. "I have never been more entertained nor captivated by a TV show #FeudBetteAndJoan," one person tweeted on Sunday night. A second added: "#FeudBetteAndJoan 20 minutes in, I already love these ladies and the fashion/cigarettes @FeudFX."

Read more reactions below:

Jessica is killing it! I mean straight up murder!! #FeudBetteAndJoan — A T (@cuzimwhereitsAT) March 6, 2017

Love this show so far. Would have been amazing to have lived back in those days. #FeudBetteAndJoan — Cindy Jo (@CindyHarriman) March 6, 2017

The title sequence alone on #FeudBetteAndJoan is worth anyone's time. — Chris Fitzpatrick (@c_fitzpatrick36) March 6, 2017

#RyanMurphy has done it again with another anthology series. I don't see him stopping anytime soon. #FeudBetteAndJoan #FeudFX — Anthony (@misterfilmking) March 6, 2017

Jessica Lange & Susan Sarandon in #FeudBetteAndJoan is like watching a masterclass in acting. — Jennifer Deon (@JenGresham1) March 6, 2017

Loving #FeudBetteAndJoan so far. Really pulling me in — Rebekah Lee (@evsis10) March 6, 2017

Susan Sarandon who plays Bette Davis in #FeudBetteAndJoan just liked one of my tweets so I am thrilled #teambette — Lyn Kirby Mistry (@LynKirbyMistry) March 6, 2017

Sooo #FeudBetteAndJoan was one of the best things I've seen in a long time. JESSICA LANGE THO. #FeudFX — Jordan Emmons (@joremmons) March 6, 2017

Watching #FeudBetteAndJoan ... How can I not watch Sarandon & Lange?As the relive the most contentious feud in Hollywood 's history. #FeudFX — Che Roni (@The_Roni) March 6, 2017

One episode in, and I already can't get enough of #FeudBetteAndJoan. Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon are fierce! — Vincent Abbatecola (@VinAbbatecola) March 6, 2017

I'm going to try & not let the "Marilyn Monroe" references get under my skin though. #FeudBetteAndJoan ; I am loving it so far regardless! 💋 — Bronte Blair Lacey (@BronteBlair) March 6, 2017

I want 9 more hours. I never want this to end. Im so 😱😱 #FeudBetteAndJoan #FeudFX — Mary ♥️ (@pinklily7333) March 6, 2017

Susan Sarandon walking out revealing her Baby Jane make-up was the best scene ever! I got chills! #FeudBetteAndJoan #FeudFX — Jesse De Los Santos (@jsaints_97) March 6, 2017

I feel sad for everyone that's never seen Whatever Happened to Baby Jane. #FeudBetteAndJoan — Tiffeny Luvs MJ & 3T (@MJsLoveSlave) March 6, 2017

#FeudBetteAndJoan Bette was a straight up witch from the first day. — Tonia (@diamondollars) March 6, 2017

Feud: Bette and Joan airs Sundays on FX at 10 p.m. ET.