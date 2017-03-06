The gloves are coming off! The premiere of FX's Feud: Bette and Joan finally debuted on Sunday, March 5, and fans are already obsessed.

Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange star in the Ryan Murphy-created anthology series as screen legends Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, respectively. Brad Pitt is also an executive producer on the eight-episode first season.

Davis and Crawford had one of the biggest rivalries in Hollywood history, and were pitted against one another when they starred in Robert Aldrich’s gothic film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? — now a camp classic — in 1962.

The first episode kicks off in the 1960s with Davis and Crawford, both in their fifties at the time, struggling to find work. Davis enlists Aldrich (played by Alfred Molina) and convinces Warner Bros. executive Jack Warner (Stanley Tucci) to take part in the project.

One of the most memorable scenes came when Davis chats with Crawford in her dressing room on the first day of filming. The women remain civil until Davis criticizes Crawford's makeup and shoulder pads. Crawford, however, has a nickname for Davis: "Queen Bitch."

Many viewers took to social media to react to the catfight-filled drama. "I have never been more entertained nor captivated by a TV show #FeudBetteAndJoan," one person tweeted on Sunday night. A second added: "#FeudBetteAndJoan 20 minutes in, I already love these ladies and the fashion/cigarettes @FeudFX."

Read more reactions below:

Feud: Bette and Joan airs Sundays on FX at 10 p.m. ET.