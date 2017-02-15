Ready for battle! The first full trailer for FX's Feud: Bette and Joan was released on Tuesday, February 14, and includes plenty of tense drama between legendary actresses Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange).



The anthology series hails from executive producers Ryan Murphy (who has helped create American Horror Story, American Crime Story and more) and Brad Pitt, and its eight-episode first season centers on the behind-the-scenes friction between Davis and Crawford during the making of their 1962 camp classic What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

Kurt Iswarienko/FX

"There was never a rivalry like theirs," Olivia de Havilland (Catherine Zeta-Jones) tells the camera to open the trailer. “For over half a century, they hated each other, and we loved them for it. And they only ever made one film together, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?"



One scene shows Davis criticizing Crawford's look as she puts on makeup before the shoot. "Lose the shoulder pads," Davis admonishes. "And cut back on the lipstick. You're playing a recluse who hasn't seen the sun for 20 years, for Christ's sake."



Another shocking moment shows Davis really giving it her all when kicking Crawford in the head during filming. When Crawford writhes in pain, Davis claims, "I barely touched her."



The series costars Judy Davis (gossip columnist Hedda Hopper), Jackie Hoffman (Mamasita), Alfred Molina (Robert Aldrich), Stanley Tucci (studio boss Jack L. Warner), Sarah Paulson (actress Geraldine Page), Kathy Bates (actress Joan Blondell) and Kiernan Shipka (B.D. Hyman).

Watch the promo above. Feud premieres on FX Sunday, March 5, at 10 p.m. ET.