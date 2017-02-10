It's Fri-yay: Don't miss the best celeb interviews of the week! Tory Burch talked all things athleisure fashion, Sutton Foster spilled her Broadway secrets and Jessica Alba dished on her husband's guilty pleasures. Catch up on all of this week's highlights in the video above!

Burch, 50, gave Us a private tour of her sporty NYC showroom, displaying her comfy-cute athletic line. Her inspiration for the collection, which is a go-to for a number of celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker and Jessica Alba, comes from the '70s and reflects her attitude toward working out. "If you’re going to convince me to run, a skirt might do it," she joked about one of her favorite sportswear pieces.

Foster, 41, tuned Us in to her priorities when it comes to performing. "My foot health is my number one [concern]," she said. "Because if my feet hurt, then that's all I'm thinking about [on stage]." When she found a perfect pair of shoes, she just couldn't bear to say goodbye! "I had these fabulous gold shoes from Thoroughly Modern Millie when I sang 'Gimme Gimme.' My dresser Julian still has them," she told Us.

Alba gave Us the inside scoop on her husband, Cash Warren. According to the actress and Honest Company founder, 35, Warren can't fall asleep without watching Netflix. His genre of choice? Murder mysteries! "‘Dude! Why are you putting this on when you peacefully go to sleep to murder right before bed?’ … It’s like a lullaby to him,” Alba joked.



