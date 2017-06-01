The claws are on Daytime Divas! It’s Mo (Tichina Arnold) versus guest star Tamera Mowry (The Real) in a sneak peak VH1 is sharing exclusively with Us Weekly. Watch the video above.

In the clip, Tamera and Mo fight over a shirt in a clothing store, hurling insults before recognizing each other. Tamera finally lets go of the shirt and tells Mo that she should offer it to The Lunch Hour’s host Maxine (Vanessa Williams) as an “apology blouse.”

“Why does everyone think I owe an apology to that army tank in a wig?” Mo asks. “You know how it is being on a talk show. The blind ambition …”

“Working with your BFF,” Tamera offers.

“The backstabbing …,” Mo continues.

It’s clear the two have very different outlooks when it comes to their profession. While Mo is dead set on climbing the talk-show ladder and willing to step on anyone in her way, Tamera has more of an appreciation of the industry and respect for veteran personalities such as Maxine.

“We really do have the best job in the world. We cannot mess it up,” Tamera says. “You know what happens to ladies who don’t play by the rules? They get the ax.”

“Yeah, you end up doing old lady calcium commercials. But trust me, that is not going to be me,” Mo reassures her.

“Awesome! Because there’s no opening at The Real,” Tamera alludes.

Guess Mo isn’t as hot as she thinks she is.

Daytime Divas premieres on VH1 Monday, June 5, at 10 p.m. ET

