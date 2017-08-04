“Roger!” Tia and Tamera Landry’s next-door neighbor may have gotten his happily ever after — with one of the siblings. Tamera Mowry-Housley revealed just this while teasing a possible Sister, Sister reboot.

“The obvious I think would be that one of the characters would end up with Roger. I have an idea on what the characters will be doing but it has to be a surprise!” Mowry-Housley, 39, exclusively tells Us Weekly.

A revival of the beloved series, which ran for six seasons from 1994 and 1999, hasn’t gotten an official green light, but the star says that plans are in the works.

“I love that our fans are just as eager as we are to get this thing up and running. We are talking to producers as we speak. We’re talking with writers,” the star, who recently partnered with GoodNites Nighttime Underwear, adds. “My sister and I want to make sure that this is going to be amazing. We don’t just want to put something together and say, ‘Hey, look, the reunion.’ We want to make really good TV and that’s what we’re going to do now.”

Mowry-Housley and her twin sister, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, also starred alongside Jackée Harry (Lisa Landry) and Tim Reid (Ray Campbell). The Real cohost says that she “absolutely” wants to bring the original cast back to the show that made her a household name.

“My sister and I never auditioned for Sister, Sister. We helped create it! And that’s what was so inspiring about the whole process. Sister, Sister started with these two girls who just had few acting credits under our name,” Mowry-Housley tells Us. “We met with the right person and we created it. Paramount our distributor and ABC fell in love with the product, with the actual pilot and the rest is history. I guess that is the lesson learned. I am so happy that 14-year-old girl decided to go for her dream. She wasn’t too young to dream and to fulfill it.”

For more, read the rest of her Q&A below:

US: Do you have any memorabilia from the show?

TM: I have this skirt that I love. It’s always a little reward when I can still wear it especially after having my two kids. It makes me feel good. I can’t get into it with my second child but I got into it after my first! I’m working on it. I love it. It’s in my closet and I’ll never get rid of it. I also have a bathroom robe. It’s a pink bathroom robe with white polka dots and I wore it all the time. I still have that.

US: Do you have a favorite episode?

TM: I have a favorite! It’s when my sister and I learned how to drive and we crashed the car. That one was my favorite.

US: Do you have the theme song memorized?



TM: I don’t have it memorized! We did sing it. But I know the first part. ‘I got my own mind! I do my own style in my own time.’ Every part that people don’t know we don’t know as well.



US: Do you and the cast reunite often?

TM: We do! I just saw Jackée a week ago and I speak to Marques Houston all the time. And Tim actually played my dad in a series that I did on ABC Family that’s now Freeform. It was called Roommates (2009). And he played my father then!

US: Your character was so fun and Tia was so timid. Is that the same in real life?

TM: Actually, I’m the one that’s a little more cautious and Tia is fun and outgoing. I can be fun and outgoing too, but I am a bit more cautious, though. I’m a little bit more careful about my environment. I like to scope it out first and then if I’m cool with you, I’m cool with the situation, then I’ll turn up.



