Tamron Hall has exited NBC News and MSNBC, NBC Universal announced on Wednesday, February 1. This follows reports from last week that Megyn Kelly is set to take over an hour of the Today show.

PHOTOS: Stars — They're Just Like Us! Hall's last day with the outlets was Tuesday, January 31. The journalist, 46, who joined NBC and MSNBC in 2007, has been a part of the Today team since 2014 and cohosted the 9 a.m. hour with Al Roker. She also hosted MSNBC Live With Tamron Hall, along with Investigation Discovery's Deadline Crime.

PHOTOS: Biggest Costar Feuds Ever! These Celebrities Can't Stand Each Other Off-Screen "Tamron Hall will be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires this month," the company said in a statement. "[January 31] was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at Today and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best."



Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

Roker will continue to host the Today show's third hour until a new lineup takes over in the fall, according to NBC Universal.

Hall said in a statement, "The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you."



Multiple sources previously confirmed to Us Weekly that Kelly was set to take over an hour of Today, although the exact changes to the show were unclear. At that time, an insider had speculated to Us that Hall was likely to let her contract expire.



Kelly confirmed on January 3 that she had decided to leave Fox News for NBC. "While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge," she wrote on Facebook.

