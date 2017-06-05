Tatyana Ali: Will Smith May Not Want to Do a 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Revival

Not in the mood for the Carlton Dance after this news. Tatyana Ali is down for a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, but one cast member may not be — and that's star Will Smith. The actress opened up about the beloved ‘90s sitcom while attending the Step Up 14th Annual Inspiration Awards in Beverly Hills on Friday, June 2.

"Some of us are [game]. I'm down. But it was a really special time for those six years. I'm not sure if Will necessarily wants to touch it. It might just need to stay that gem," Ali, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on the red carpet. "Honestly, knowing him, I think he might want to keep it as this just kind of precious moment. I don't know how the characters would be now."

Ali noted that the costars have talked about a revival, but nothing official is on the table. "People talk about it," she explained. "I’d be into it!"

Ali played Ashley Banks on the comedy, which ran from 1990 to 1996. She recently reunited with the gang (including Smith!) in March. "We all still kind of look like ourselves, I think," the former child star told Us. "Will is just larger. He’s like a body builder because he’s doing all these action films. He’s probably changed the most."

When asked if his A-list fame is surprising, she replied: "It's not shocking because he had that personality. He's like Superman when he walks into a room."

