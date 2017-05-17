Throwing his hat in the ring? Taylor Hicks is appearing to take a dig at Chris Daughtry's new gig on American Idol. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Daughtry will be a judge on the upcoming ABC reboot.

"I think a winner should be [a judge], personally," Hicks, 40, said during an interview on the Domenick Nati Show on Tuesday, May 16. "Because, what you go through to win the show is a lot different than what you go through when you’re third or fourth, you know, or fifth. Or tenth. If they were going to have a judge that’s from the show, if they’re going to have someone from the show who was actually a contestant, I would feel like a winner would be the best suited."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hicks and Daughtry, 37, both appeared on season 5 of Idol in 2006. Hicks won the competition while the rocker landed in fourth place.

Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

Hicks, who said that Idol could have waited one or two months before returning, added that he would definitely consider being a judge. So far, the only judges that have been named are Daughtry and Katy Perry.

"I've got some pretty good ideas, we'll see what happens," he said. When asked if he's been approached about the gig, he replied: "I'm just gonna be tight-lipped about everything. I'm not confirming or denying it."

