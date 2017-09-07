Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is all of us in her new commercial for AT&T’s DirecTV Now.

In the clip released on Thursday, September 7, fans are afforded a glimpse at the 27-year-old Grammy winner’s daily routine. The video begins as the “Style” songstress tunes her guitar in the studio. When noticing her cat Olivia in the corner, Swift crawls over to pet and cuddle with the feline.



Soon after, the former country crooner takes a break from the recording studio to indulge in a healthy snack and take a quick — and distracting — phone break. As the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer walks down the hall back to her workspace, she encounters Andy Samberg.



The two exchange a few snarky jabs before Swift tells the Saturday Night Live comedian, “Whatever, Andy Sam-jerk.” The A-listers proceed to have an intense stare-down, compete as caricature artists and end their feud with an “unbelievable choreographed fight sequence” in slow motion. The Hotel Transylvania actor asks the “Blank Space” artist for a timeout, but she kicks him into a wall instead!



After an exhausting fight scene, Swift treats herself to cookie dough before finding her way back to the studio. The commercial ends by teasing a new Taylor Swift song that we, sadly, didn’t get to hear.

“We’re shooting in these kind of fake sets and basically we’re doing this thing where like it’s a day in the life of me. I was really-method acting, I was actually eating the dough each time, so If I have to, you know, I’ll eat the prop food,” the “I Don’t Want to Live Forever” artist joked in a behind-the-scenes video.

Swift’s sixth studio album Reputation drops on Friday, November 10, and is now available for preorder.

