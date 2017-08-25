The wait is finally over! Taylor Swift released her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," just before the clock struck midnight on Friday, August 25.

"Look What You Made Me Do" serves as the first single from Swift's highly anticipated sixth studio album, Reputation, which will be released on Friday, November 10. She revealed the cover art for the 15-track LP earlier this week after blacking out her website and social media accounts.

The single, which was cowritten by the 27-year-old singer and her longtime pal Jack Antonoff, tackles the haters with lyrics including, "I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time / Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time / I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined / I check it once, then I check it twice." Later on, she says, "I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now / Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!"

Prior to the 10-time Grammy winner's headline-grabbing announcement, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that she would drop her new single on Friday. "She's being very secretive about it, but it's going to be a really good one," a source told Us.



Another insider pointed out that the track "doesn't sound like anything she's done before," adding, "It's a little unusual. She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out."

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video is also set to premiere sometime this week.



Reputation marks Swift's first album in three years. Her critically acclaimed 2014 pop album, 1989, spawned several hit singles — including "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Style" and "Bad Blood" — and won Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

