Who is still standing? Taylor Swift may have just revealed who is still in her squad. In the singer's latest music video, "Look What You Made Me Do," the star wears a T-shirt that features the names of several of her famous pals.

In the video, which MTV debuted during the Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27, Swift, 26, recreated the "Junior Jewels" top that she wore during her 2008 "You Belong With Me" music video.

So, who made the cut? BFF Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Lena Dunham's names were given prominent spots in the front. Other names written in marker included Ed Sheeran, Patrick Stewart, Abigail Anderson, Martha Hunt, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Blake & Ryan), Todrick Hall, Claire Kislinger and Haim sisters Este, Alana and Danielle.

Fans were quick to notice who appeared to be left out — Karlie Kloss, Lorde, Ruby Rose and Hailee Steinfeld. In June, Lorde apologized for comparing her friendship with Swift to an "autoimmune disease."

"It's like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship," Lorde told The Guardian. She later tweeted: "Didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i f--ked up & that was really insensitive."



Steinfeld, meanwhile, revealed in August 2016 that she wasn't very close with Swift, despite being featured in her "Bad Blood" music video.

"I think people think we spend a lot more time together than we actually do!" the Pitch Perfect 2 actress told Seventeen magazine at the time. "She's amazing though."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!