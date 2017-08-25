Start saving now, Swifties! Taylor Swift teased her 2018 concert tour after releasing her new single "Look What You Made Me Do" on Friday, August 25.

Though the 27-year-old singer has yet to make a formal announcement, her team sent out a press release that says fans who pre-order her upcoming sixth album, Reputation, will have a chance to register "for an opportunity to purchase tickets to an upcoming concert show."



Swift has teamed up with Ticketmaster Verified Fan "for U.S. dates," according to the press release, in order to prevent scalpers and bots from scoring tickets before her legion of fans.

Ticketmaster released a promo video to further explain the process. Fans can register on the Taylor Swift Tix portal on her official website and then perform unique, fun activities to advance their spot in the ticket queue. "The better your spot in line, the better the opportunity to access tickets," the video explains.

Registration for Taylor Swift Tix is open until November 28.



The 10-time Grammy winner will premiere the music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27. She released a short teaser for the visual on Good Morning America on Friday.

Prior to Swift's latest music announcement, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, "Taylor is overhauling her image. … She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out."



