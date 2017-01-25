Coming soon... #idontwannaliveforever #fiftyshadesdarker A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:57am PST

Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 25, to once again tease the upcoming music video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” her duet with Zayn Malik featured on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.



In what appears to be a screen grab from the video, the 27-year-old superstar is seen looking down while a male figure (possibly Malik?) stands behind her. The image is set in a sultry red filter, matching the sexy tone of the BDSM-inspired movie the song was written for.



“Coming soon...” Swift captioned the post. “#idontwannaliveforever #fiftyshadesdarker”

As previously reported, the “Shake It Off” singer and Malik, 24, dropped “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” on December 8, at which point it shot straight to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes chart.



During a December 13 interview with Z100’s Elvis Duran, the One Direction alum shared the story behind his collaboration with Swift. "We were kind of in separate places when I mentioned the idea to her. I spoke to her on the phone," he said. “She went in the studio the next day to record it."



The “Pillowtalk” crooner added: "She mentioned to me that she liked the song, and I already kind of knew in the back of my head that she liked it."



The Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack — which also features artists such as Halsey, Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas, Sia and more — is available February 10. The film hits theaters Valentine’s Day weekend.



