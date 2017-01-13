Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik Credit: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage; James Devaney/GC Images

Squee! Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift's "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" music video is almost here. The pop star, who is featured on the track, posted a sneak peek of the singers on set.

Swift, 27, shared a dark-and-blue still, which shows the two standing back-to-back, in honor of Malik's 24th birthday. "HAPPY Z DAY," she captioned the photo on Thursday, January 12.

Last month, Swift and the former One Direction rocker dropped the surprise duet. The collaboration immediately hit No. 1 on iTunes and will be featured in the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel, Fifty Shades Darker.

Malik, who is dating Swift's BFF Gigi Hadid, teased about the video during SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up on December 15. "There might be a video coming soon," he said at the time. "Watch out for that. Yeah, hopefully [Taylor will be in it]. It might be a bit weird if it were someone else."

Swift and Malik have yet to reveal when the official "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" music video will debut.

Several more stars are featured on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, including Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Sia, and Miranda Lambert's boyfriend, Anderson East.

Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters on Valentine's Day.

