Two pop stars are better than one! Taylor Swift’s new song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” was remixed with Britney Spears’ 2004 mega hit “Toxic” — and the results are flawless.



Popular YouTube creator Andy Wu released the mashup after Swift's video for the song premiered at 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Wu's mashup video starts with a phone ringing and the “Gimme More” singer saying her popular phrase: “It’s Britney, b--ch!” Swift responds with, “Don’t call me that!” like she does in her new video.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Swift’s vocals are perfectly in sync with Spears' song, and although the first single from the "Out Of The Woods" singer’s upcoming album, Reputation, is a bit slower paced, it comes to life when the upbeat sounds from “Toxic” are introduced.

The “Toxic” video's iconic scenes are featured in the mashup, mixed with scenes from the "LWYMMD" video. Both songs feature lyrics about someone who has wronged the singers, and how those relationships affected them. Wu seamlessly combines the lyrics, making the chorus: “Look what toxic made me do, don't you know that you're toxic?”

Since its release, the mashup video has received more than 440,000 views on YouTube and more than 11,000 likes. The creator, who is a college student from Taiwan, has been known to remix popular songs and often combines a new tune with another hit song, such as Lady Gaga's "Perfect Illusion" with Calvin Harris' "This Is What You Came For."



The original video for “Look What You Made Me Do” has been breaking records since its debut. The video garnered more than 28 million views in the first 24 hours of its release, beating the 2017 record previously held by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” remix featuring Justin Bieber, with 20 million views.

Watch the mashup video for “Look What You Made Me Do” and "Toxic" above. Swift's new album Reputation will be available on November 10, 2017.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.