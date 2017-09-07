Drama! Music video director Joseph Kahn thinks Beyoncé copied Taylor Swift’s video for “Bad Blood,” and not the other way around. The director is defending himself after Beyoncé’s fans claimed that he and the "Out of the Woods" singer copied some aspects of the “Formation” video for their “Look What You Made Me Do” clip.

Lemonade and Minute Maid pic.twitter.com/onBLP9pHvR — Neal Carter (@nealcarter) August 25, 2017

During his Thursday, September 7, interview with the Los Angeles Times about his new film, Bodied, Kahn, 44, opened up about his Twitter feud with the Beyhive and continued to defend his work.

“It’s not ‘Formation’ at all,” he told the newspaper about Swift's latest video. “They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.’”

After the “LWYMMD” video dropped at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 25, Kahn spoke out on Twitter the next day to address the accusations that he had copied the “Sorry” singer. “I’ve worked with Beyoncé a few times,” he wrote. “She’s an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey.”

The scene that had people making the comparison was one that shows Swift lined up next to her male backup dancers while wearing all black, similar to what Beyoncé did for her Lemonade album’s visuals.

The video director has also been addressing his feud with the Beyhive on social media while he promotes his new movie. He shared the LA Times article on Twitter, writing: “Come get it Beyhive 🐝🐝🐝🐝. The candy is right here.”



Beyhive is the official street marketing team for BODIED. Thanks! 💋🐝 https://t.co/qEmTYKAFQ6 — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) September 6, 2017

"Beyhive is the official street marketing team for BODIED. Thanks!" he wrote. Not long after, he revealed tickets for his movie's premiere were sold out.



Kahn previously directed Swift’s videos for “Bad Blood,” “Blank Space,” “Wildest Dreams” and “Out of the Woods,” and he worked with Beyoncé on Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” and “Jumpin’ Jumpin’.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.