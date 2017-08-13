Steve Granitz/WireImage

Who will take home a surfboard?! Stars including Bruno Mars, Rita Ora, Anthony Anderson, Bella Thorne and more are heading to the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, August 13, for the 2017 Teen Choice awards, hosted by Chris Pratt and Miley Cyrus.

The show honors TV, movie, music, web and sports stars in categories including Choice Instagrammer, Choice Throwback TV Show and Choice Male Hottie. Mars, 31, is set to be honored with the Visionary Award while 18-time Teen Choice winner Cyrus, 24, will accept the Ultimate Choice Award.

See a full list of nominees below, and check back throughout the night to see the winners! We'll be updating as each category is announced.

Movies



Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)

Logan

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Fate of the Furious

Transformers: The Last Knight

Wonder Woman

xXx: Return of Xander Cage



Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Brenton Thwaites, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Chris Pine, Wonder Woman

Dwayne Johnson, The Fate of the Furious

Hugh Jackman, Logan

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Vin Diesel, The Fate of the Furious, xXx: Return of Xander Cage



Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Arrival

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Power Rangers

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Space Between Us



Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Asa Butterfield, The Space Between Us

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Dacre Montgomery, Power Rangers

Diego Luna, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jeremy Renner, Arrival

Tom Hiddleston, Kong: Skull Island



Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

Amy Adams, Arrival

Becky G, Power Rangers

Brie Larson, Kong: Skull Island

Felicity Jones, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Naomi Scott, Power Rangers

Zoe Saldana, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2



Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

Beauty and the Beast

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Moana



Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Asa Butterfield, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange

Dan Stevens, Beauty and the Beast

Dwayne Johnson, Moana

Eddie Redmayne, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them



Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

Auli'i Cravalho, Moana

Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beast

Eva Green, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Katherine Waterston, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange



Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

Before I Fall

Everything, Everything

Gifted

Hidden Figures

The Edge of Seventeen

The Shack



Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Chris Evans, Gifted

Kian Lawley, Before I Fall

Nick Robinson, Everything, Everything

Taylor Lautner, Run the Tide



Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Amandla Stenberg, Everything, Everything

Emma Watson, The Circle

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures

Zoey Deutch, Before I Fall



Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

Cars 3

Finding Dory

Keeping Up with the Joneses

The LEGO Batman Movie

Table 19



Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor

Dwayne Johnson, Baywatch

Owen Wilson, Cars 3

Ricky Garcia, Bigger Fatter Liar

Will Arnett, The LEGO Batman Movie

Zac Efron, Baywatch

Zach Galifianakis, Keeping Up with the Joneses



Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Alexandra Daddario, Baywatch

Anna Kendrick, Table 19

Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory

Gal Gadot, Keeping Up with the Joneses

Jennifer Hudson, Sandy Wexler

Tori Kelly, Sing



Television



Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

Empire

Famous In Love

Pretty Little Liars

WINNER: Riverdale

Star

This Is Us



Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

WINNER: Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Ian Harding, Pretty Little Liars

Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy

Jussie Smollett, Empire

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us



Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Ashley Benson, Pretty Little Liars

Bella Thorne, Famous In Love

WINNER: Lucy Hale, Pretty Little Liars

Sasha Pieterse, Pretty Little Liars

Shay Mitchell, Pretty Little Liars

Troian Bellisario, Pretty Little Liars



Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

Supernatural

Teen Wolf

The Vampire Diaries

Timeless



Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley, The 100

Dylan O'Brien, Teen Wolf

Ian Somerhalder, The Vampire Diaries

Jensen Ackles, Supernatural

Joseph Morgan, The Originals

Matthew Daddario, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments



Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Abigail Spencer, Timeless

Eliza Taylor, The 100

Emeraude Toubia, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon A Time

Kat Graham, The Vampire Diaries

Lana Parrilla, Once Upon A Time



Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood, Supergirl

Clayne Crawford, Lethal Weapon

Gabriel Luna, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Stephen Amell, Arrow

Wentworth Miller, Prison Break

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz, Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton, The Flash

Danielle Panabaker, The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow

Jordana Brewster, Lethal Weapon

Melissa Benoist, Supergirl







Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

Baby Daddy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

Young & Hungry



Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Hudson Yang, Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin

Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Baby Daddy

Micah Fowler, Speechless



Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House

Emma Roberts, Scream Queens

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Rose McIver, iZombie

Yara Shahidi, black-ish

Zendaya, K.C. Undercover



Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

Bob's Burgers

Family Guy

Gravity Falls

Rick and Morty

Sonic Boom

Steven Universe



Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

Chasing Cameron

Dance Moms

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Masterchef Junior

The Voice

Total Bellas



Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

One Tree Hill

Sister, Sister

The O.C.

Veronica Mars



Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Anthony Anderson, To Tell the Truth

Blake Shelton, The Voice

Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

James Corden, The Late Late Show with James Corden

Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tyra Banks, America's Got Talent

Music



Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd



Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Alessia Cara

Ariana Grande

Hailee Steinfeld

Katy Perry

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez



Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

WINNER: Fifth Harmony

Little Mix

Maroon 5

The Chainsmokers

The Lumineers

The Vamps

twenty one pilots



Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt



Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

Zedd



Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

Enrique Iglesias

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Shakira



Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Beyoncé

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna



Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)

Harry Styles

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Paramore

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors



Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Alessia Cara, Scars To Your Beautiful

Camila Cabello, Crying in the Club

Hailee Steinfeld, Most Girls

Julia Michaels, Issues

Miley Cyrus, Malibu

Selena Gomez, Bad Liar



Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars, That’s What I Like

Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Harry Styles, Sign of the Times

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber), Despacito

Niall Horan, Slow Hands

Sam Hunt, Body Like a Back Road



Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)

The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey), Closer

Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane), Down

Hey Violet, Guys My Age

Imagine Dragons, Believer

Little Mix, Shout Out to My Ex

twenty one pilots, Heathens



Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato), No Promises

Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys), God, Your Mama, And Me

Kygo & Selena Gomez, It Ain’t Me

Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson, Just Hold On

ZAYN & Taylor Swift, I Don't Wanna Live Forever

Zedd & Alessia Cara, Stay



Other

Choice Comedian(#ChoiceComedian)

The Dolan Twins

Jordan Doww

Kevin Hart

Gabriel Iglesias

Hasan Minhaj

Lilly Singh



Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)

John Cena™

Stephen Curry

Rickie Fowler

LeBron James

Cristiano Ronaldo

Mike Trout



Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)

Sasha Banks

The Bella Twins

Simone Biles

Elena Delle Donne

Laurie Hernandez

Serena Williams



