Did Kailyn Lowry just reveal the name of her mysterious baby daddy? On the Monday, March 6, Teen Mom 2 live aftershow special, Kailyn let slip the phrase "Larry and I …" while answering a fan question — and then she never mentioned him again. Viewers were left wondering if "Larry" was the name of her baby's father.

Kailyn and fellow Teen Mom 2 costar Leah Messer joined host Nessa on stage for the final live aftershow of the season. Before drilling Kailyn for baby updates, Nessa needed to address the latest Leah pregnancy rumors.

MTV

Leah’s daughter Adalynn Faith ignited rumors when she announced during a recent livestream that her mother had a “baby in her belly.” Leah fiercely denied these rumors, but Nessa had her doubts. “Don’t lie to me like Kail’s been lying to me,” Nessa joked.

The focus then quickly shifted to Kailyn, who was less than thrilled to provide updates on her pregnancy and pending divorce from Javi Marroquin. “I don’t want to go through that again,” Kail said when asked about their low points as husband and wife. “I hope we can move forward from it.”

Kailyn revealed that her sons, Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, were “excited” for the new baby. “But they keep fighting over whether it’s a girl or a boy,” she smiled. Kailyn said she didn’t care about the gender as long as she has a healthy baby, but she did admit that the thought of having a daughter scared her.

“I don’t care, boy or girl, but I don’t know how I’m going to do it with a girl. If she’s anything like me, it’s going to be rough!” she cried out. Nessa playfully mentioned that Isaac could help out as a big brother-turned-babysitter, and Kailyn wasn’t opposed to the idea.

“Larry and I talked about him babysitting,” Kailyn laughed, referencing this mysterious "Larry" for the first and only time. No one pressed Kailyn for more information on him, but Nessa did insist that Kailyn talk about her swollen boobs. Kailyn confirmed that the first 12 weeks of her latest pregnancy were “miserable” before the conversation turned to Leah’s workout routine.

The show's team announced that Chelsea Houska could no longer Skype in for the live taping, so the crew decided to reminisce on earlier seasons. (In a series of pre-taped flashbacks, Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, said she loved the moment when Jenelle Evans didn’t want to go to jail because she had Kesha concert tickets.) Kailyn enjoyed seeing an old photo of her skydiving experience and promised that she would take Leah as soon as she recovered from giving birth (and Leah surprisingly didn’t respond with her usual flat-toned, "I don’t know").



The aftershow closed with the results of the weekly fan poll. When asked which Teen Mom had the “most dramatic change” over the years, Nessa announced that viewers had chosen Jenelle.

But the real question of the night ("Is Larry the father of Kailyn’s baby?") was later answered in a tweet: As soon as the live aftershow wrapped up, Kailyn took to Twitter to clarify her confusing "Larry" comment.

“Omg you guys. Larry is a producer. We were talking about how good isaac is,” she tweeted.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

