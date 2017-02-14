Allow her to reintroduce herself! On the Monday, February 13, Teen Mom 2 live aftershow special, Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham joined her mother, Debra Danielsen, for the release of Debra’s new music video, “Debz OG.”



Debra dropped her “shake-your-booty song” to promote her one-hour special, Being Debra, set to air on Wednesday, February 15. But before Debz got down, host Nessa organized a special “battle” between the Teen Mom 2 cast members and the Teen Mom OGs.



Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell of Teen Mom OG joined Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer on stage for a series of games that pitted the Teen Mom 2 mommas against the OGs. In a quick, cheekily named segment called “Who’s Your Mama,” the ladies decided that Teen Mom 2’s Leah is the ultimate rule-enforcer, and Chelsea Houska has the go-to style. Meanwhile, Kailyn happily admitted that she gives the worst advice, and OG Maci throws the best parties. (“I mean, did you see her bachelorette party?” Catelynn pointed out.)



The women of Teen Mom 2 definitely won that battle, but the OG moms still had a reason to celebrate: Nessa excitedly announced that Teen Mom OG is coming back with all-new episodes launching April 17.



To get fans hyped for the new season, a very blonde Farrah and a leather shorts-wearing Debra finally made their way to the stage. After briefly updating the audience on her life (Debra got engaged to “Dr. David” in October), Debz dropped her heavily anticipated music video.

“Debz OG breaking through!” she exclaimed.

MTV

The video opened with an autotuned Debra announcing, “Oh, hell, we’ve been kicked out of much better places than this.” The video featured Debra in the studio, dancing along to her clubby beats. “It’s Debz OG. Bet you think you know me,” Debra rapped. “Allow me to reintroduce myself. Hello, I’m Debra.”



As the music video flashed across the screen, cameras showed the ladies’ varying reactions (Kailyn watched the video with a straight face; Leah and Caitlyn forced smiles). Amber Portwood unfortunately missed out on the music video release due to production scheduling conflicts.



“God gave my mom some talent,” a surprisingly supportive Farrah insisted as the video wrapped up. Debra later revealed that she co-wrote the lyrics to the song with her “posse” and that she has another rap on the way.

Debra said that she’s musically inspired by rapper Drake, but her next collab will be with Farrah, who released her own single, “Blowin,” in 2014.

That’s right — Teen Mom OG is back on TV, and Debz OG is back in the studio.

Catch the one-hour special, Being Debra, on MTV Wednesday, February 15, at 8 p.m. ET. Teen Mom 2's live aftershows air on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET. Teen Mom OG returns to MTV Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



