Welcome to the family! On this season's first live Teen Mom 2 aftershow special, Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans’ newborn babies were the stars of the show — even though they couldn’t be there for the party.



Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer joined host Nessa on a colorful, baby-themed set for an on-air “baby shower” in celebration of their costars’ little ones. Houska, 25, gave birth to a boy named Watson Cole on Wednesday, January 25. Evans, 25, welcomed her baby girl, Ensley Jolie, one day earlier on Tuesday, January 24.



After a quick recap of Monday’s Teen Mom 2 episode, grandpa Randy Houska hopped on video chat to provide an update on his daughter, who was still in recovery after giving birth to Watson. (“During a blizzard!” Randy was quick to add.)



Randy called his new son-in-law, Cole DeBoer, a “natural dad.” Watson is Houska and DeBoer’s first child together; Houska is already the mother to Aubree, 7, who she shares with ex Adam Lind.



Randy confirmed that Aubree is also a natural big sister — no sibling jealousy there. But when it came time to ask Randy questions about Watson, all Lowry wanted to know was when Randy, who works as a dentist, planned to whiten her teeth.

Drew Reynolds

After Randy departed, Barbara Evans logged on to give her update. Barbara said baby Ensley looks just like Evans’ oldest son, Jace, 7.

“It’s uncanny,” Barbara cried. “All my grandchildren resemble the strong genes … of me!”

On the Teen Mom 2 episode airing before the aftershow, Evans kept her pregnancy a secret from Barbara (meanwhile, a 15-week pregnant Chelsea took her daughter, Aubree, to her first day of first grade). Although Jenelle kept her mother in the dark when it came to her most recent pregnancy, Barbara said she was by her daughter’s side for Ensley's birth.

But then Barbara told the aftershow squad that Evans’ boyfriend, David Eason, ended up throwing Barbara out of the delivery room, and Babs even hinted at some baby-daddy drama. Uh-oh.

To wrap up the 30-minute special, Lowry, 24, and Messer, 24, giggled at Photoshop predictions of what grown-up Watson and Ensley will look like when they’re older. The girls quickly played a baby shower game that involved tasting spoonfuls of baby food, and they toasted to the newest members of their Teen Mom 2 family.

Teen Mom 2's live aftershows will continue to air on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.