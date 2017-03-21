It’s all over! On the Monday, March 20, finale of this season of Teen Mom 2, the moms tied up a few loose ends back home before heading to L.A. to film the reunion special.



Kailyn Has Baby Fever …

At the end of last week's episode, Kailyn Lowry and ex-husband Javi Marroquin got into a huge fight, but after he stormed out, he turned around and went back inside. This episode began with the confrontation that followed his reentry. An emotional Kailyn laid it all out for him, saying they were never “this f--king happy couple,” and telling him that though she still cried about how things turned out, it was time to accept their relationship was over, and that they needed to be civil for son Lincoln. Javi, who had been gloomy since returning from deployment, only to then deal with their divorce, finally seemed to get it.

When Kailyn ran into Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska separately backstage at the reunion special in L.A. a few days later, the blonde divorcée gushed over their baby bumps, saying, “I want another baby so bad!” (Spoiler alert: We now know she’s getting her wish in a few months.)

Chelsea Has a Regular Old Fever

When cameras caught up to Chelsea, she announced that she’d finally done all the necessary paperwork to become Chelsea DeBoer, now that she was married.

As joyful as that was, when Chelsea got to L.A., she was swiftly put out of commission by an illness. Since she was pregnant, the crew took her being sick very seriously, and she spent most of the trip at her hotel, missing the reunion’s group shots but making it back on set in time to do a segment about behind-the-scenes moments.

All Work and No Play Makes Leah a Good Castmate

As she got ready to leave for L.A., Leah Messer told her three daughters about getting accepted to a local university. "So much has happened this year that Mommy is able to go to school now,” she gushed before jumping on the floor to tickle her kids. She added, “How much do you think I love you guys? Probably more than you could ever imagine.” Considering she went back to school to show them the value of education, that makes sense to Us.

Once she touched down in California, she ended up setting an example with her work ethic when she was one of the only two moms to participate in the group shots for the reunion. But more on that later …

Bad Jenelle, Bad Jenelle, What Ya Gonna Do?

Though we didn’t see much of the reunion itself (since that actually aired after this episode), we did see Jenelle spending part of her scenes sobbing backstage after confronting her mom, Barbara Evans, over still having custody of 7-year-old Jace.

The stress got to Jenelle, and she just left the set, causing panic among the crew when they realized she wouldn’t be in the group segments of the reunion. Producers followed her to the parking lot, where she had a full meltdown about feeling “excluded” and not wanting to be near her mom. Jenelle's conviction had increased since the last episode that if Barb were cut from the show, she’d give custody of Jace over to her. Jenelle continued to berate the producers for continuing to film her mom.

Jenelle’s plan to escape was impeded when she and boyfriend David Eason put Jace in the car with her, and producers were forced to call the police, since, well, Jenelle ran off with a son she didn’t have custody of.

“Does everyone understand this is why I can’t let her have him?” Barb screamed in the parking lot after Jenelle and Jace’s Uber took off. When she and the producers arrived at Jenelle’s hotel, Barb collapsed on the ground, crying and shaking. The police weren’t there yet, but she insisted on filing a report and having proof of the incident for her lawyer. Specifically, she wanted David in jail, which she told him when he brought Jace to the hotel’s entrance and handed the boy over to her.

When the cops came, Barb decided not to press kidnapping charges because they told her she couldn’t press charges on David without also doing it to Jenelle. Even when fighting with her daughter, Barb couldn’t stand to get her in trouble.

Addendum

Thanks to Chelsea’s sickness and Jenelle’s cop-involved freakout, neither pregnant Teen Mom ended up being in the group shots for the reunion. When producers asked Kailyn if she still wanted to go on, she said, “It’s my job …” Shady, shady!

