Hitting the books is hard! Leah Messer got some advice from Kailyn Lowry about how to succeed as a young mom in college on the Monday, August 14, episode of Teen Mom 2. Briana DeJesus also shut down her baby daddy, saying they basically have no chance of getting back together. Kailyn also opened up about her new baby's father. Check out the five biggest moments from Monday’s episode of the MTV show.



Briana Gets Serious About Adoption

Briana met with an adoption agency to find out more information about the process. However, her ex-boyfriend Luis was still completely against the idea and wanted to get back together with her despite his cheating.

“I think what’s best for my child is to be with her parents,” he said, adding that he doesn’t think what he did was bad enough for Briana to be taking such “drastic measures.”

“You’ve got to stop being selfish for a little bit,” Briana snapped. “You’re the one that f--ked up.” Luis really wasn’t helping his case with his desperate acts of trying to win her back.



Jenelle Deals With Body Image

Jenelle Evans was extremely stressed out with her new baby, recent engagement and big move to a new house. All she wanted to do was to go to the gym, but she had no time to herself. She complained about it to her fiance David Eason, who took it personally for some reason.

“Don’t f--king be mad about it all day,” David screamed before storming out of the car, which didn’t make Jenelle feel any better.

“I’m mad about the way my body looks,” she said.



Kailyn Keeps Her Eyes on the Prize

Kailyn is pregnant by her third baby daddy, a guy named Chris Lopez, who apparently “hates people.” She is really busy with her kids and has been slacking on school, which worried her guidance counselor. She also admitted to not getting a lot of support from Chris, who she said “comes around when he wants to.”

“I’m going to graduate and I’m going to help myself,” she told her counselor. She started to get serious about school again and nailed her final project, which made her extremely happy.



Leah Gets Advice From Kailyn

Kailyn decided to share some advice about working hard in school to Leah. Leah was getting discouraged by her long commute to college and thinking about switching to online classes.

“This is something you want to do and you have to do for yourself,” Kailyn told her co-star. “We’re going to literally defy all the statistics.”

Leah went to her advisor about her stressful workload and completely broke down in front of him about her kids and being the first person in her family to go to college.

“I’m not dropping out or anything, I just want to be successful,” she said. Hopefully Kailyn’s upcoming graduation will serve as inspiration for her to keep working hard at school.



Chelsea Worries About Her Ex’s Drug Habit

A bombshell was dropped on Chelsea DeBoer last week when her ex Adam Lind tested positive for methamphetamines. She worried that Adam’s parents might not be taking their required supervision of her daughter seriously, and that Aubree might be exposed to really negative things while she visits her dad.

“The last thing you want is to give your child a drug-addicted father,” she said. “I don’t want her in the house.”

When Aubree came back from her weekend visit to her grandparents’ house, she didn’t really give her mom any information, which worried Chelsea. She was being really hard on herself for her ex’s mistakes, so let’s hope she gets some peace of mind soon.

