Home sweet home! On the Monday, January 16, episode of Teen Mom 2, the moms all had different domestic struggles. From Jenelle Evans’ fight to bring son Jace home, to Leah Messer’s West Virginia town being hit by a flood, there were plenty of problems, but few quick fixes.



Leah’s Kid Is MIA



As the single mom was preparing to move herself and her three girls into their new home, Leah’s town was hit by a devastating flood. Her family was fine, but Jeremy Calvert’s parents’ home was wrecked.

While she stressed out about trying to push back her move-in date and volunteer with local-aid efforts, Jeremy took daughter Adalynn, since he was back in town to help his parents and hadn’t seen their child in a while. Out of nowhere, he took Addie with him on a trip to Ohio and wouldn’t answer Leah’s calls.



“We’re supposed to get another flash flood warning, and she’s in another city, and I know nothing!” fumed Leah, who texted Jeremy and begged him for better communication. When she finally heard from him, he was defensive, and in her words, “lied his way out” of the conversation about why he was being so hard to reach while he had their child in another state.



Jenelle’s Kid Is Still in Barb’s Custody

While still in Orlando on vacation, Jenelle took Jace to Legoland! They had so much fun that the mom of two wanted to keep Jace with her a little longer.

Too bad Barbara Evans had other plans. As the one with custody of Jace, Jenelle’s mom wanted him back with her right away. Her insistence that Jace be returned to her immediately after the Orlando trip led to a huge fight.

This episode didn’t give Us a resolution, but we’re sure the battle will continue.

Chelsea’s Kid Is on the Way

Pregnant Chelsea Houska was eager to make her big baby announcement, but wanted to wait until after her first sonogram. She actually bought herself a machine, so she could hear the fetal heartbeat whenever she wanted, but even hearing that didn’t ease her nerves.

Luckily, Chelsea’s sonogram proved that the pregnancy was going just fine, so she was free to share the happy news.

After she posted the announcement to social media, she squealed and celebrated with her fiancé, Cole DeBoer, her daughter Aubree and a producer.

Kailyn’s Kid Feels Confused



Kailyn Lowry took her children to Puerto Rico ahead of her husband, Javi Marroquin, returning from deployment. They had already filed for divorce, but she was still anxious about seeing him.

When she got back, ex Jo Rivera came over, and the two chatted about whether she was bad at relationships. He said “no comment,” but made a point to tell her he doesn’t want the dynamic to change between himself, Javi and the sons they share with Kailyn.

Later, she finally told the kids that when Javi got back, he wouldn’t be living with them anymore. Lincoln and Isaac took it well, but Isaac was confused about why only Lincoln would be going over to Javi’s new house for the week.



Within a few minutes of his arrival home, Javi and Kailyn were arguing over car seats. Yeah, we’re serious. She could hardly look at him when they spoke, and when he called her out on it, she just said, "It’s weird."



What’s worse, Isaac was having an even harder time accepting that he wouldn’t be seeing Javi as much anymore once Javi got home. Kailyn didn’t help. She just hurriedly told him that’s the way it is now, and the episode ended with him looking heartbroken.

Tell Us: Did Kailyn break the news to her boys in the right way? And how do you think Leah and Jeremy will resolve things?

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

