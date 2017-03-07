Big decisions! On the Monday, March 6, episode of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans had to make a choice about how to move forward in her relationship with her mom, Barbara Evans, who has had custody of Jenelle’s son Jace for years. Elsewhere, Kailyn Lowry was making decisions about her own custody arrangement, and Leah Messer was deciding what to do with her future.



Kailyn: He Said, She Said … Then Their Friends Said, the Cops Said …

Once again, Kailyn’s entire story line started with a fight with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, which happened when the film crew wasn’t around. Anyone else getting the idea they plan these fights around their shooting schedule? Just Us?

Anyway, she said he showed up like a “psycho” and ransacked her house to see if anyone else was living there with her. His version of events, told later to friends, had him going over there to pick up the kids. Both versions of events involved him hopping a fence and breaking in, although there was nothing the cops could do after Kailyn called them because, well, how can someone break into a house that is technically still theirs? Kailyn’s friend Sterling was on hand, at least, to back up her side of events to producers. Sterling repeatedly called Javi’s behavior scary and straight-up terrifying.

Notably, even Jo Rivera, who was previously not taking sides between Javi and Kail, got heated this time, saying that Javi crossed a line by scaring his son, Isaac, by entering the house when he wasn’t supposed to be there. A few days later, Kailyn showed up to get Lincoln, her son with Javi, and Javi wouldn’t let him go with her, leading to a fight in the driveway.

We are sure the pattern will continue next week.

Chelsea: All Dolled Up

Chelsea Houska continued to be a well-adjusted mommy-to-be in this episode by making the responsible decision to get one of “those fake babies in home ec” for her fiancé, Cole DeBoer, and young daughter, Aubree, to practice with before the real newborn arrived. The first thing Aubree did when she got to hold the “baby” was yank it out of the box by the head, so maybe the practice really was necessary.

After Aubree went to bed, the expecting parents tried to wrangle the screeching doll with minimal success at first, so the practice was probably good for them, too.

Leah: Beauty School Drop-In

Leah was considering going back to beauty school, but had a lot to think about. She did fail to finish the first time, after all. Luckily, the program director was more than willing to welcome Leah back.

Her schedule with the girls conflicted with the days her cosmetology courses could be offered, and by the end of the episode, she still hadn’t decided if she was willing to give up time with her daughters to pursue her education.

Drew Reynolds/MTV

Jenelle: Battle of the Moms

When Barb came to drop Jace off at Jenelle’s, the Teen Mom vowed to be “civil,” but ended up barely speaking to her mother. Later, she told fiancé David Eason that if her mom kept fighting her over custody of Jace, she’d become “more distant than ever.”

She did it, too. When Barb called to schedule a pick-up for Jace later, Jenelle escalated the conversation into a shouting match as Jace sat there looking pretty uncomfortable.

When they finally did meet up to transfer Jace, Jenelle accused her mom of only being interested in screen time, then ripped MTV’s camera from her car’s dashboard while Barb tried to tell her that Jace had a fundraiser coming up at school. Barb marched away, promising that if she got custody, Jenelle would have limited visitation.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

