Alone again! Briana DeJesus had to take her baby to the hospital alone after her ex ditched her during the Monday, October 9, episode of Teen Mom 2. Jenelle Evans and David Eason focused on their “Save the Date” photo shoot and Chelsea Houska’s daughter Aubree asked to change her last name.



Here are the 5 most dramatic moments from the episode:



Emergency Room Run

Briana and her baby daddy Luis Hernandez had only had their daughter for two days before he up and left her alone in the middle of the night. She was upset, but predicted this would happen throughout her pregnancy. Her mom Roxanne tried to make her daughter feel better when she felt so alone.

“Take control of the situation and you’ll be OK,” Roxanne said. “It will all work out.”

The baby was having problems breathing, and her hands and feet were turning blue, so Briana had to take her to the emergency room. She tried to text Luis on the way, but he didn’t even answer.



“If he doesn’t respond, you’re going to have to kick his ass,” Roxanne told her daughter.



Guilt Trip



Leah Messer’s daughters Ali and Aleeah would not stop fighting. Whether they were driving around with their mom or fishing with their dad Corey Simms, they kept screaming and hitting each other. The two parents talked, and decided it might be time to put Aleeah in therapy to talk about her jealousy of Ali, who gets more attention because she has muscular dystrophy.

“It’s getting a little bit out of hand,” Corey said. “We’ll just have to work together.”

Leah then confronted Aleeah, who agreed to go to therapy and confessed that she felt partially responsible for her sister’s disability because she “crammed her up” when they were in their mom’s womb.

“That wasn’t your fault,” Leah told her. “It has nothing to do with you.” How heartbreaking.

Name Change



Chelsea was busy planning her wedding reception, but she was also stressed about taking her ex Adam Lind back to court to rework out their custody agreement. She talked with her lawyer about the possibility of adding “DeBoer” to her daughter Aubree’s last name, in reference to her new husband Cole. The 7-year-old asked to have it added, and Chelsea talked to her about making it happen.

“I don’t know if it will bother your other dad,” Chelsea told her daughter, referring to her biological father.

Aubree was so excited to tell her stepdad about the possible new change, and it completely warmed his heart. “I’m glad she is the one that wants to,” Cole said. “That makes me feel good.”



Case Settled



Kailyn Lowry finally had some free time after graduating college and wanted to take her sons on a family vacation to St. Thomas before she has her next baby. She planned a trip on the last week she was allowed to travel, but it also happened to fall on the same week ex Javi Marroquin was taking her back to court for child support. He said he would drop the charges, but was being super flaky.

“He’s ruining the last family vacation that we have,” Kailyn said, almost canceling her trip.

Finally, Javi manned up and dropped the charges so she could spend time with her kids. “Have fun with the kids,” Javi said. “At the end, it’s not about us.” Needless to say, Kailyn was extremely relieved.



A Little Chaos



Jenelle and David were working on taking photos for their “Save the Date” cards. The Teen Mom 2 producers were headed over to help with the shoot, before David literally kicked them out. “If you don’t leave my house, you will be escorted by police,” he texted the producers. However, the next day he acted like they didn’t even fight at all, and Jenelle seemed uncomfortable.

After yet another fight with her mom Barb, the young mother of three finally had all of her kids at the house to take photos. It was nothing short of chaos. The kids screamed around in the yard, hit each other and begged Jenelle and David to feed them while the couple took pictures kissing. At one point, her son Kaiser almost knocked over the camera and she screamed at him. “Holy f--k dude,” she yelled at the 3-year-old.

Tell Us: Do you think Jenelle was out-of-line with her kids? Should Aubree change her last name?

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

