Finished at last! Kailyn Lowry graduated from college during the Monday, October 2, episode of Teen Mom 2. Oh, and none of her baby daddies showed up to the ceremony. Also, Jenelle Evans picked out her wedding dress without the help of her mom — of course. Here are the five biggest moments from the latest episode of the MTV reality show.

Kailyn Finally Graduates

Kailyn’s graduation day is finally here! Two out of her three baby daddies said they’d show up to the ceremony but were ghosting her days before the big day.

“I don’t want none of my baby daddies here,” she said, but then admitted she wanted her latest boo, Chris Lopez, to show up. To her disappointment, he didn’t.

“I don’t even have feelings anymore,” she said. At least her kids were there, and she should still be proud of her accomplishments.

Leah Faces Her Fears

When Leah Messer first tried to give a public speech, it was a total disaster. However, this week, she learned from her mistakes and tried to give it another go.

“I was just so out of my element,” she said about her first attempt. “I just want to make a difference.”

Her second speech started out rough, but she quickly found her footing. By the end, the crowd was inspired by her and she left feeling way more confident.

“I just kept pushing forward,” she said. “This was everything I wanted it to be.”

Chelsea and Cole Are a Team

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer still love their tiny little family. Their son, Watson, had to get a shot at the doctor, and Cole even left work to be there because he’s such a good guy.

“I knew he wasn’t going to stay at work,” Chelsea’s daughter, Aubree, said. What a catch!

Briana Is Sick of Luis

Briana DeJesus just had her baby, and her ex Luis still wasn’t doing anything. He was just staying at their house and not trying to get a job, and it was driving her and her family crazy.

“I want to be comfortable in my own house,” Briana said.

Her mom, Roxanne, was completely over it.

“You’re a f--king loser, bro. Douche bag,” she said. Her words obviously struck a cord with Luis, because he left their house that night instead of staying with his baby.

Jenelle Says Yes to a Dress

Jenelle headed to New York with her friends to pick out a wedding dress and, to no one’s surprise, her mom wasn’t invited. Barbara Evans actually got emotional about her relationship with her daughter and her upcoming wedding.

“I’ve already lost her,” Barbara cried. “She’s so mean to me.”

Jenelle didn’t really care, and she eventually found her perfect dress. She did get a little sad when she realized her mom wouldn’t be there to help her get ready and her dad wouldn’t be walking her down the aisle but she seemed to shake it off.

“I don’t think there’s any coming back,” she said about her relationship with her mom and seemed happy to be supported by her friends.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

