'Teen Mom 2' Recap: Kailyn Lowry Talks About Third Pregnancy

Stressing out! Kailyn Lowry spilled the beans about her new pregnancy, and her ex worried about how their kids would handle it on the Monday, July 31, episode of Teen Mom 2. Leah Calvert and Chelsea Houska were having problems with their kids giving them total attitude. Not to mention Briana DeJesus was debating adoption and, as always, Jenelle Evans’ mom was being difficult. Check out the 5 most dramatic moments from Monday’s episode of the MTV reality show!

Leah's Dealing With a Daddy's Girl



Leah’s daughter, Addie, was having serious “panic attacks” about leaving her dad’s to go to her mom’s house, Jeremy Calvert said. “Addie never wants to leave to go home and it keeps getting worse,” he added. She didn’t even want to leave her dad’s house to go to a birthday party Leah planned." Leah was obviously upset, because she tries her hardest and can’t win Addie over. Addie ended up having fun at her party, so it might just be a phase. Let’s hope, for Leah’s sake.

Chelsea's Daughter Felt Left Out



Chelsea’s daughter, Aubree, has felt left out ever since her new brother was born. She started saying she was “scared of ghosts” so she could sleep with her parents and would constantly throw tantrums. Chelsea decided to confront her daughter about it because she was getting upset that Aubree’s attitude was “taking away from [husband] Cole’s experience” with Watson. “Your attitude has been so bad lately and so negative and I don’t even understand why,” Chelsea said to her daughter. “I want us to get along.” The talk seemed to get through to Aubree, so hopefully they all go back to being one happy family again.

Jenelle and Barbara Are Talking Again, Kinda



Jenelle and her mom “surprisingly” enjoyed each other’s company at a Christmas dinner, and were kind of getting along again. Well, for a minute. Jenelle invited her mom to her baby shower, and they bickered about dumb things, but nothing major. However, all hell broke loose when they were trying to schedule a time for Jenelle to pick up her son, Jace. Jenelle’s boyfriend, David Eason, and his girlfriend’s mom starting to argue as well, and it just wasn’t pretty.

“I’m sick of her sh--t I can’t take it anymore,” he said. Jenelle’s mom wasn’t happy with David giving his input either, and a very pregnant Jenelle was just stuck in the middle. “God she irriates the f--k out of me,” Jenelle said, but what else is new.

Briana Was Conflicted About Adoption



Briana started to get serious about giving up her baby for adoption. She called an agency and got more information, and she was just giving her ex-boyfriend Luis time to think. She seemed to have her mind made up, until she asked her daughter Nova what she would think of giving the baby up. Nova was seriously against it, and it made Briana reconsider everything. “My life is a f--king hot mess,” she said.

Kailyn Had Some Explaining To Do



So after Kailyn’s friend dropped the bombshell that the Teen Mom 2 star is pregnant by a third guy, she decided to tell the story herself. “I might as well tell my story and be transparent about it so the truth is out there,” she said while talking to her ex Jo Rivera. Jo already knew about the pregnancy, but Kailyn hasn’t told her latest ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, because she was afraid he will try to sell the story to media outlets.



She admitted that she’s going to try to stay with the guy she’s dating, and they weren’t trying to have a baby but they also weren’t trying to prevent a pregnancy. “He’s a big boy, he knows how to pull out,” she bluntly put it. Jo obviously is not happy with her decision and how it will affect her other two children, but said all he can do is be supportive. Although his fiancee, Vee, had a different opinion.

“It’s not just her life, she’s affecting everyone,” Vee said. “It’s hard for me to sit here and defend someone like that.”

Vee’s not wrong, but Kailyn will figure it out like she always has when crazy stuff happens. The big question is whether or not her new baby daddy will appear on the show now that the news is out, or if he’ll stay in the shadows.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

