Gloves off! Teen Mom 2 aired part one of its reunion special on Monday, March 20, and only Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer were there for the opening scene. The other moms were present throughout the episode, of course, and their segments went predictably: They were full of drama, especially when it came to their ex-boyfriends.



Kailyn: 50 Percent Custody, 100 Percent Fury

When it was her turn alone on the couch, Kailyn revealed to host Dr. Drew Pinsky she was ready to “end this chapter” of her life by letting her most dramatic season air, explaining herself and getting it over with. She explained that much of her bad behavior this season stemmed from her not realizing Javi Marroquin returned from deployment expecting to reconcile and get back together, only to find her filing for divorce. Her confusion and attitude inspired much of the anger he became known for this season, which led to all of their fighting.

After Javi came out, and they spoke about their co-parenting plan, Kailyn’s other baby daddy, Jo Rivera, showed up on stage with his new fiancée, Vee Torres. The four of them talked about all the kids they share, including Kailyn’s two sons, Lincoln and Isaac. Vee wasted no time in revealing she wanted Jo to get 50/50 custody of Isaac, which made Kailyn “very pissed off” pretty quickly.

Vee said that since she and Jo and packed up to move to Delaware after Kailyn and Javi built a life here, they should be given a little consideration. Kailyn began to cry, telling Dr. Drew she felt threatened by Vee and Jo wanting Isaac 50 percent of the time.

Chelsea: Adam, Adam and More Adam

Sure, it was tough for Kailyn that she had to do her reunion segment with both of her exes, but Chelsea Houska’s segment had the opposite problem: Her husband Cole DeBoer didn’t want to go on stage, and her daughter Aubree’s dad, Adam Lind, flaked on showing up. Actually, since he flaked on everything else all season, including paying child support and even calling his own daughter on her birthday, it wasn’t really surprising.

Also unsurprising was the fact that Dr. Drew wanted Chelsea to talk about all of that, along with the good news about her wedding and pregnancy. Chelsea revealed that she wasn’t sure how Aubree felt about her dad being MIA, but she said she assumed there was “some disappointment” there. Still, she said, Cole was always there for the first-grader.

After that, Dr. Drew read aloud the text that a producer received from Adam just one day before filming on the reunion began. It was so laced with expletives that it sounded like one long bleep. In the text, he accused producers of leaking his personal information to an online tabloid and said he wouldn’t show up to film the special. Interesting move from someone who complained all season (and most of the preceding seasons!) that he never got enough camera time or looked good in the time he did get, then flaked on filming every time he got the chance.

MTV

“I wish he would just decide if he’s going to be there or not going to be there, and stop messing with my child’s head,” Chelsea sighed.

The Sioux Falls stunner did get to take a break from talking about Adam and reveal a few details about her wedding to Cole, which she didn’t let MTV film. There were only about 10 people there!

No, really. Her segment was all about Adam’s bad behavior, and she shared one tiny fact about the wedding. Poor Chelsea. Even when her ex isn’t there, his presence dominates the conversation.

Next week, the reunion will feature the epic showdown between Jenelle Evans and her mom, Barb Evans, so enjoy this yelling-free recap while you can.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

