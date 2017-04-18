On the Monday, April 17, premiere of Teen Mom OG, it was Halloween time, and we got to catch up with the young mothers following Amber Portwood’s surgery, Maci Bookout’s wedding and more momentous events.



Maci: Ryan Acts Like a Wack-o'-Lantern

While getting ready for Halloween, Maci decided she wasn’t going to bring son Bentley to see his dad, Ryan Edwards, given that Ryan hadn't shown up for the holiday in the last seven years. In a scene with girlfriend MacKenzie Standifer, he swore he was just late last year. This year, though, he was determined to celebrate with his son.

In spite of his insistence that he would be on time to trick-or-treat with Bentley, Ryan was late again this year. When he did show up, Maci joked, “You look like Ryan from Teen Mom!” Maci, Ryan, her new husband Taylor McKinney, and all the kids they share had a good time together.

Farrah: Family Circus

Fresh off the launch of her frozen yogurt and furniture stores, Farrah Abraham wasted no time opening a children’s clothing boutique. Who was the face of the Sophia Laurent store? Farrah’s daughter, Sophia, of course! Her photo shoot was one of the cutest things we’ve ever seen!

Not as cute was Farrah’s confrontation with her mom, Debra Danielsen. They’d been in therapy for a while, and when Debra tried to talk to Farrah about how it was going, together and individually, Farrah got aggressive, saying all the problems were Debra’s.

Debra countered by saying that the professionals told her she didn’t even need therapy, which was when Farrah started to cry. Farrah cried again when relaying the story to her dad, Michael Abraham.

Amber: Teen Mom, Grown Boss

Like Farrah, Amber started a boutique, too! She admitted she took such a big step in order to prepare for a future beyond Teen Mom, give daughter Leah a college fund and open up rehab centers. It was vital to her that she instill in Leah an understanding that a woman can be “a boss,” and she was determined to lead by example after hearing Leah parrot a belief (from somewhere) that only men could be in charge.

On the way to run some errands for the boutique, Amber had to pull over because she’d taken too much Tylenol to combat a toothache and was feeling sick. As a recovering addict, she couldn’t take anything stronger, which made her dental issues and plastic surgery recovery super tough.

In spite of her seemingly mature choices — namely, eschewing painkillers and opening a business — ex Gary Shirley still wouldn’t let Amber have more time with their daughter during the school week. Amber started to cry in front of friends after reading his text.

Catelynn: Tyler Gets Help

Still recovering from her stint in rehab, Catelynn Lowell tried to be there for husband Tyler Baltierra, whose dad was put in jail after celebrating a full year out of it. In therapy, Tyler revealed he has “no strength left” because he has exhausted it on Catelynn.

Tyler admitted that his complacency and inability to feel either joy or anger reminded him of how he felt in high school when he attempted suicide. (Along with their usual promo about safe sex and pregnancy prevention, MTV ran an ad for halfofus.com, their mental health awareness site, following his revelation.)

When Tyler got home, he told Catelynn he needed to start focusing on his own well-being in addition to hers because they both had problems they needed to face.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

