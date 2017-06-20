Things are getting really serious. Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood both had to handled some major obstacles on the Monday, June 19, episode of Teen Mom OG.

Maci Worries Mackenzie May Leave Ryan

The episode kicked off with Maci as she prepared to confront ex-fiance Ryan Edwards about his recent erratic behavior. She admitted in a voiceover, “I haven’t talked to Ryan in a while and the thought of confronting him over his drug use feels really overwhelming.” The mother of three then confided to her husband, Taylor McKinney, that she worries Ryan’s fiancee, Mackenzie Standifer, may leave him. Maci continued, “I don’t know if [his sobriety] is gonna last if she’s not there.”

Maci then called a substance abuse counselor for advice in holding an intervention for Ryan. “I’m not really sure what exactly it is that he’s using. Sometimes he’ll fall asleep when you’re trying to have a conversation with him,” Maci explained. “He’s really wide eyed and he doesn’t look right.”

The counselor asked whether Maci might give Ryan a legal ultimatum regarding the custody and visitation of their son, Bentley. She admitted that while she would if necessary, it may affect Ryan’s entire family: “I’m also gonna have to do that with his parents because they’re pretty much the sole caregivers of our son when he’s with his dad.”

Finally, Maci concluded: “He’s not gonna be able to see Bentley and neither will his parents. Bentley’s gonna be mad at me. He’s gonna wanna go to Jen and Larry’s and I’m not gonna be able to let him.”

She then revealed her deepest fear when it comes to Ryan — an overdose. She confided in Taylor, saying, “What happens in between the time we talk and the time he goes to get help? Obviously I feel like he’s gonna use. … What if it’s too much?”

Amber Addresses Cheating Rumors About Matt

Amber had a happy family outing that included her ex Gary Shirley, their daughter Leah, Amber’s fiance Matt Baier, as well as Gary’s wife Kristina Anderson. The day ended on an awkward note, however, when Matt stormed off. Amber explained his bizarre behavior with equally baffling reasoning: “He’s actually really nice, like, I promise. He’s just from Boston and everything.”

The mood darkened when Amber admitted that “a new rumor just came out that Matt is cheating on me.” She then addressed it, saying they came in the form of a text message. “It just keeps making me doubt everything.”

Catelynn and Tyler Make an Offer on a House

Drama was seemingly non-existent in Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s world as they journeyed through their own House Hunter’s experience. After looking at a $1.3 million condo in Los Angeles, the duo opted instead to put an offer on an 1800s farm house in Michigan. When the real estate agent questioned their choice to make an offer without seeing the property, Tyler confidently responded, “We know what we want.”

Farrah Invites Simon on a Family Trip

Farrah Abraham once again put her intense dislike for her stepfather-to-be, Dr. David Mertz, on full display. While on a family vacation together in Key West, Florida, Farrah chastised David about not properly refrigerating a used container of guacamole. Farrah admitted to a producer, “I don’t wanna talk to him. He bothers me so much. … He seems like a creep.”

Tensions on the family trip escalated quickly when Farrah invited her off-again beau, Simon Saran, to stay with them. She justified the invitation by saying, “He had a bachelor party in South Beach. … It’s a s—t show anyways.” When Simon arrived, he dropped some serious truth bombs on Farrah, saying, “I don’t wanna hurt your feelings but [David] doesn’t like you. He actually he hates you.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.

