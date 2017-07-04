Say what?! The cast of Teen Mom OG, along with the one and only Dr. Drew Pinsky, reunited for a bombshell-filled first installment of the two-part reunion special. The Monday, July 3, episode offered some harsh words from Mackenzie Standifer to Maci Bookout, along with the truth about the thousands of dollars Matt Baier allegedly drained from Amber Portwood’s bank account.



'He Could Have Died'

When Dr. Drew sat down with Maci to discuss Ryan Edwards appearing to drive while under the influence, it was clear that emotions were high. Maci revealed that their son Bentley, 8, felt “concerned” and “confused” about his father’s addiction and current treatment. The former Celebrity Rehab host admitted to being taken aback by the footage of Ryan falling asleep while driving and said, “When I see someone nodding off in the car like that, I think opiates."

The addiction specialist continued and defended the Teen Mom OG production team: "The producers would not have let Ryan in the car. ... They found out only after the fact, just like the rest of us.”



The physician then brought Ryan’s new wife, Mackenzie, on stage to confront Maci and to update the audience on Ryan’s current treatment. After saying things were “looking up” for the troubled dad, Mackenzie proceeded to read an open letter she had written to Maci: “You had known about his problems since November. ... He could have died and still you said nothing.” She continued on, accusing Maci of “exploiting Ryan and his addiction on the show” as well as calling Maci an “enabler” who “humiliated” her and Ryan.

The heartbreaking segment ended with Dr. Drew urging the two women to be “on the same team” for the sake of Ryan’s continued recovery.

Matt Allegedly Stole $120K From Amber



Dr. Drew then sat down with Amber to discuss her financial entanglements with on-again, off-again fiance Matt Baier. Amber clarified at the top that, as of right now, she and Matt are “not broken up, we’re not together.” They are, however, at the time of the taping, still living in the same house. (Both of their names are on the deed.)

The former Loveline host then asked Amber and Matt -- who called in to the reunion -- about their financial entanglements, pointing out that the pair's "financial life is overlapping." He then asked Amber about her on-camera allegation in the season finale that Matt stole money from her. Tensions were high when Matt denied taking money from Amber, who angrily responded, “Where’s $60,000 dollars? Where’s $30,000? … Where’s 90 grand?"

Dr. Drew asked Matt where the $120,000 was, and Matt responded, “It’s sitting in my backpack.”

The tumultuous duo had a brief respite from the tension when Matt tried to laugh off the tension and encouraged Amber to smile, joking that he could see it and that she looked niceTo that, Amber responded: “That’s the man I fell in love with.”

But things immediately took another turn for the worse when Matt pointed out the couple had had a few rough months, and Amber shot back: "We've had a rough couple of [expletive] years. I have! And I've stood by your side! ... You've gotta change."

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.



