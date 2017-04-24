Andy Cohen would be proud. Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell, Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout channel the Real Housewives in a new, faux show opening for the hit MTV reality series. Check out the Bravo-inspired clip above!

Just like your favorite ’wives, the ladies of TMOG serve major sass while delivering their unique taglines. “We all have our battles, and today I’m ready to slay,” Lowell, 25, who has openly discussed her struggle with depression and anxiety on TMOG, says in a voiceover.

Abraham, 25, who does not get along with any of her castmates and often fights with her mother, Debra Danielsen, on the show, says, “I’m sometimes misunderstood. But I just do a hair flip and blow it off!”

Portwood, 26, who was released from prison in November 2013 after serving 17 months for a drug-related charge, says, “My mistakes are in the past. Today, I’m ready for anything.”

For her part, Bookout, 25, pays tribute to her baseball enthusiast son, Bentley, 8 (whom she shares with ex-fiancé Ryan Edwards), by imparting these words of wisdom: “Life sometimes throws you a curveball. And when it does, make sure you hit a home run!”



Sadly, this opening sequence does not play when Teen Mom OG airs on MTV, Mondays at 9 p.m. ET, but you can watch it in all its glory above.

