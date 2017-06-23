Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards Marries Mackenzie In Finale Sneak Peek

Race to the altar? Ryan Edwards marries Mackenzie Standifer with only his parents to witness the event in the Monday, June 26, season finale of Teen Mom OG.

In the sneak peek, Edwards has to comfort his mom, Jen, who becomes upset at the fact that Edwards’ 8-year-old son, Bentley, with ex-fiancée Maci Bookout, is absent from the nuptials.

“I don’t think we’re [going to tell Bentley],” Edwards tells his dad, Larry, in the clip. “If he does find out, we’re gonna sit him down.”

When Jen becomes emotional because the “most important people aren’t here,” Ryan tries to calm her down.

“It don’t matter if there are 100 people or two people. It just matters as long as we love each other,” he reassures her while his bride, Standifer, patiently waits to the side.

As previously reported by Us, Ryan and Standifer tied the knot in May before Ryan checked into a treatment facility in June for substance abuse. Bookout was first to reveal that her ex was battling a drug addiction. During the June 19 episode of the hit MTV docuseries, she sought the help of a counselor in staging an intervention for Bentley’s dad.

“I’m hoping to get some advice on helping an addict,” Bookout, 25, told a counselor on the phone during the episode. “He is my oldest son’s father. I’m not really sure what exactly he’s using, but sometimes he’ll fall asleep while you’re trying to have a conversation with him or he’s extremely wide eyed. He doesn’t look right.”

Amber Portwood recently told Us that Bentley’s dad is now on the mend. “Ryan's doing great now,” the Teen Mom star said. “He has a lot of support.”

Teen Mom OG airs on Monday on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!