Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Will Wed Fiance Matt Baier This Fall

More than two years after saying yes to Matt Baier’s proposal, Amber Portwood is going to be a Mrs. The couple's recent drama (in early 2016, Baier, 45, admitted to fathering five kids with three women) “made our relationship stronger,” the star of MTV’s Teen Mom OG reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Now the duo are planning an October 13 ceremony near their Indiana home, and Portwood — who recently launched online boutique Forever Haute — is on the hunt for a ‘40s-style gown.

“I want to do couture,” the 26-year-old tells Us. “And whatever dress I get, I’m going to change it up a bit.”

Her relationship with ex Gary Shirley, 30, is also a work in progress. Though she says they’re “cordial” when co-parenting Leah, 8, “I’m hearing he’s saying stuff behind my back. I don’t understand it.”

Her costar Maci Bookout is having an easier time with ex Ryan Edwards. Bookout says she’s “pumped” the 29-year-old proposed to Mackenzie Standifer. (They’ll wed in November.) “I couldn’t build a better person,” she tells Us. “I just hope Ryan doesn’t screw it up!”

Meanwhile, milestones abound at the Tennesee homes she shares with new husband Taylor McKinney, 28. Jayde, 22 months, “is using the big girl potty,” says the author of the upcoming I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof. Her 10-month-old, Maverick, “just took his first steps and welcomed tooth No. 1. As for Bentley, 8, he’s becoming a top-notch sitter. “He really enjoys helping,” the 25-year-old mom says. “It’s like having three sets of hands.”



Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra keep plenty busy with their 2-year-old Nova. Though potty training had some hiccups (Nova peed on the floor!), the tot “is really talking now,” brags Mom, “and becoming this little human.”

Farrah Abraham’s hands are full with her booming empire. The mom to Sophia, 8, is now running frozen yogurt shop Froco, furniture store Furnished by Farrah and the children’s boutique Sophia Laurent. In her spare time the Texas-based 25-year-old, now split from salesman Simon Saran, is on the hunt for an entrepreneur who “has some integrity.” Until then, she says, “I’m just so good on my own.”

