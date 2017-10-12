Teresa Giudice: Joe Watches Me on TV in Prison

A big fan! Teresa Giudice revealed that her husband, Joe Giudice, watches her on television while he is serving time in prison. The reality star appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, October 11, and told the host that her husband watches the Bravo talk show “all the time.”

Cohen showed a clip of when John Legend performed a song in December 2016 that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote for his wife for their 17th wedding anniversary. Cohen asked the Standing Strong author if her husband had the chance to watch the performance.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casino Resort

“I think he did, yeah," she said. "He watches this all the time in there! He does, all the time!” According to Teresa, 45, her husband is seemingly not the only fan of Bravo at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution, revealing that other inmates enjoy the network’s programming as well. She added: “They love Bravo there!”

The host seemed enthusiastic about hearing the news and sent a message to the 45-year-old inmate, saying, “Hey, Juicy Joe!” Cohen also brought up Joe’s dramatic weight loss during his stint behind bars: “I heard he lost, like, 40 pounds!”

“Yes, he did,” Teresa said. “He looks like you.” She shared that her husband knew she'd be appearing on the show that night, so she took the opportunity to send him some love and blew him a kiss saying, “Hi, honey! Love you.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Joe began serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud in March. Teresa returned home last December after serving an 11-month stint on similar charges.

