Little Women: LA’s Terra Jolé loves animals and hates watermelon candy! The 36-year-old reality star shared 25 things you might not know about her exclusively with Us Weekly. Catch her in the new season of Little Women: LA on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m.



1. I have fostered over 40 dogs in the past 10 years.

2. All of my animals (I have 4!) are rescues.



Marching band and ice cream = fun - Loved the family's birthday dinner out for Penelope's 2 year birthday! @penelopecharlevoix A post shared by Terra Jolé (@terrajole) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

3. I carry a leash and cat food in my car in case I have to catch a stray dog in the road. (All dogs love cat food!)

4. I go commando 90% of the time.

5. When I was pregnant I went commando 100% of the time. LOL!

6. My biggest fear is not being able to protect my children.

7. My favorite food is Tex-Mex.

8. My all-time-favorite movie is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

9. I hate watermelon- and banana-flavored candy.

10. If I have to choose between salty or sweet — I'm salty all day!

11. I once opened for Insane Clown Posse.

12. I told Elton John, "if you ever need a tiny dancer, I'm your girl."

13. I own over 100 pairs of shoes.

14. I'm embarrassed driving my minivan (that I inherited) — my apology to all minivan drivers.

15. The only US state I've never visited is Alaska.

16. Thanks to my daughter Penelope, I've seen every single episode of Sophia the First.



17. I'm a adrenaline junkie and I LOVE roller coasters! Too bad I'm 4’2".

18. I'm writing a book that will be out this summer!

19. I pick silver or white gold over yellow gold.

20. I have a YouTube that's all things mommy at minimama.com.

21. One of my favorite home foods to have on hand are Vegan Big Franks by Worthington.

22. I only like white towels in my house.

23. I want 1 or 2 more children, but my husband, Joe, feels differently.

24. I lied on my IMDb profile for over five years that I was 2” shorter!

25. I have a dog grooming license. I obtained that while I was working at Petco in my early twenties.

