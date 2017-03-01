Dancing through the pain. Terra Jolé reveals on Little Women: LA's Tuesday, February 28, season 6 premiere that she dealt with serious medical issues during her time on Dancing With the Stars.



The Lifetime series’ preview clip, which is exclusive to Us Weekly, shows the 36-year-old reality TV star and her husband, Joe Gnoffo, discussing Jolé’s health. This follows a spat about neither of them being home enough to care for their little ones. (The couple are parents to daughter Penelope, 23 months, and son Grayson, 6 months.)

“The last thing that I want right now is for us to be arguing because, on top of everything else, the thing that scares me the most is now I have two hernias,” Jolé tells her husband.

She reveals in a testimonial that doctors were concerned about her going on the ABC competition series so soon after she gave birth in August 2016: "I was told I couldn’t do any strenuous activity until six weeks after my C-section. But I started Dancing With the Stars three weeks after my C-section, so what has happened is my abdominal wall has not been strong enough to heal properly, and now I can see two hernias protruding through my abdominal wall."

The reality mainstay continues to Gnoffo, “The only thing that worries me is the fact that I’ve gotten more than one, and so that means that I’m, like, really putting stress on my body.”

Jolé was a fan favorite during her inspiring DWTS season 23 run last fall. She and dance partner Sasha Farber were ultimately eliminated in November, taking fifth place.

Watch the exclusive clip above. Little Women: LA's season 6 premiere airs on Lifetime Tuesday, February 28, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!