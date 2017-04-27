'That Thing You Do!' Cast Reunite — and Perform The Wonders' Hit

Holy Spartacus! The cast of That Thing You Do! reunited for an epic performance at The Roxy Theatre in L.A. on Tuesday, April 25.

The Wonders — Tom Everett Scott (Guy), Johnathon Schaech (Jimmy) and Ethan Embry (T.B. Player) — formally known as The Oneders, jammed out to the pop band's biggest hit. The trio matched in white button-ups and black ties. Bonus: Guy even rocked his black shades!

Tonight was so damn fun. For some reason I felt 16 again A post shared by Ethan Embry (@ethanembry) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

"When we reunion, we reunion hard," Embry, 38, captioned an Instagram pic of his former costars. Sadly, Steve Zahn, who played Lenny, wasn't in attendance for the big show.

Tom Hanks, who wrote and directed the 1996 musical comedy, also took on the role of music manager Mr. White in the film. Other stars included Liv Tyler (Faye) and then-newcomer Charlize Theron (Tina).

Thank you @joshadammeyers for this. You got the band back together. A post shared by Ethan Embry (@ethanembry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

That Thing You Do! is set in the early 1960s and centers on four teens from Erie, Pennsylvania, who go from playing pizza joints to sold-out stadiums. Schaech, 47, opened up about his character's big ego during a Reddit Q&A in January 2015.

We reunited The Wonders aka The Oneders from the movie That Thing You Do. Played the hit song from the movie. It was magical. Thank you @thetomeverettscott @johnschaech @ethanembry. #stevezahn and @tomhanks you were missed! One of the best @thegdcomedyjam we have ever done. A post shared by Josh Adam Meyers (@joshadammeyers) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:46am PDT

"I think that Liv is so lovable that it made him more of a beast than he was. He was just an artist caught up in what he was doing," he said, defending Jimmy for being a terrible boyfriend to Faye. "Most people get a kick out of Jimmy. They're usually very excited because they are a musician and they love that movie and I represent someone from their band. … People look at that film and think I'm like that in real life. I can be very very brooding but also very very sweet."

