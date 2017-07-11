Oh snap! Disney Channel released the theme song for the highly anticipated That’s So Raven reboot, and it’s just as fun and catchy as the original.



Raven’s Home jumps ahead 10 years after the conclusion of That’s So Raven and follows BFFs Raven Baxter (played by Raven-Symoné, of course) and Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol). Since fans last saw the beloved psychic, she’s gotten married, had twins Nia and Booker (played by Navia Robinson and Isaac Ryan Brown, respectively) and gotten divorced. After her split, Chelsea, who is also recently separated, moved in along with her son Levi (Jason Maybaum).

Naturally, Raven's son Booker has inherited his mother’s psychic abilities and is causing all kinds of chaos with the other kids. Nia’s best friend Tess (Sky Katz) also lives next door and frequently hangs at the Baxter household.

The cast sing the theme song together while running through the house. “Had my vision all worked out but then life had other plans / It’s crazy when things turn upside down, but you gotta get up and take that chance,” Raven sings in the clip. Meanwhile, Nia jumps out of laundry basket, spilling clothes everywhere, and Booker swings from a chandelier. Levi seems to be making himself at home and adds a picture of himself to the wall of family portraits.

That’s So Raven originally ran for four seasons on Disney Channel from 2003 to 2007, and became the network’s first series to hit the 100-episode mark. Raven-Symoné, who is also executive producing the follow-up series, exited her role as cohost of The View to return to her Disney roots.



Raven’s Home premieres on Disney Channel Friday, July 21, at 10 p.m. ET.

