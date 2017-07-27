In the words of modern day philosopher Chris Harrison, the drama continues. Before Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay can begin her happily ever, she must first confront her rejected suitors on ABC’s Men Tell All special. Here, Us Weekly rounds up the best moments to look out for on Monday, July 31:

Lee’s Mea Culpa

”I’m here to mess with everybody,” Lee Garrett sneered during a confessional. His meddling backfired. After calling wrestler Kenny King “aggressive,” the Nashville-based songwriter, 30, was labeled racist — and sent home for making up lies about his competition. (He also came under fire for tweets criticizing feminism, Islam and Black Lives Matter.) Now, King, 35, hopes Garrett’s rejection will serve as an example. Sitting down with host Harrison, “Kenny says Lee never fesses up to anything,” reveals a show source. “They go back and forth, but Lee apologizes to everyone. He says he’s willing to learn.” At the end of the day, there are no thorny feelings. Adds the source, “The guys don’t hate Lee. They think he made some dumb decisions and did not handle things well.”

Dean’s Moving On

Blindsided. That’s how Dean Unglert felt when Lindsay sent him packing post–hometown date. (“She made a mistake,” explained the jilted suitor.) Torn apart, the start-up recruiter, 26, finally finds closure. “Dean puts Rachel on the spot and brings up how she said she was falling in love,” says the source. “They talk it out and everything is OK.” Better, actually. On Bachelor In Paradise, says a seconder insider, “he makes a connection.”



Adam’s Big Moment

Meet Adam Gottschalk — again! While the Dallas real estate agent, 27, scored little screen time this ­season, ABC makes up for it on the special, says the source. “There’s a video package all about Adam and his relationship with Rachel.” The reason: Gottschalk, who brought a doll of ­himself on the show, hooks up with fan favorite Raven Gates on Paradise. Says the insider: “­Producers want people to be excited about their relationship.”

DeMario’s Defense

Though Lindsay cut DeMario Jackson for cheating, the executive ­recruiter insists he wasn’t in the wrong. The 30-year-old, whose ex confronted him on the May 29 episode, “blames producers for bringing her on the show and says it was all staged,” says the source. Off limits for ­discussion: his controversial hookup with Corinne Olympios on Paradise. Adds the source: “Producers want to keep the shows separate.”

Jack’s Redemption

On a one-on-one date with lawyer Jack Stone, Lindsay couldn’t help but look painfully uncomfortable. (Stone told the star he’d like to take her “home and lock the door.”) But the 32-year-old ­maintains that the outing, plagued by silence, was a ­result of editing — and asks Lindsay for her support. “Jack says it was not an accurate portrayal of who he is,” reveals the insider. “­Rachel ­acknowledges that ­people didn’t see that they actually did have great conversations and that it was easy to talk to him.”

Whaboom’s Still Seeking the Spotlight

Naturally, Lucas “Whaboom” Yancey, 30, does not miss a moment to promote his signature catchphrase — or his acting career. Before a commercial, “music plays and dancers come out from the audience,” the show source explains. “Whaboom rips his shirt off and starts doing a coordinated dance with them!” His castmates don’t let him off easily, adds the source: “They call him out for not being on the show for the right reasons.”



The Bachelorette: Men Tell All airs on ABC Monday, July 31, at 8 p.m. ET.

