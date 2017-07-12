On The Bachelorette, a happily ever may be the goal, but it’s not always the outcome. As star Rachel Lindsay heads to hometowns, Us sizes up her standout suitors — and why she has fears for the future.

Dean Unglert

His deal: Lindsay can always count on Unglert. “He’s so dependable and caring,” Unglert’s best friend tells Us. “There’s not a bad thing to say about him.”

Their connection: The Venice Beach-based recruiter prides himself on showing Lindsay a good time. Case in point: He’s surprised her with a sandbox filled with toys and inquired about her belief in the tooth fairy. “With Dean, she always has fun,” says a show source. “He knows how to make her smile.”

Her hesitations: He also knows when to be serious. Unglert, 26, has opened up about his mom’s passing when he was in high school — and his father’s abandonment. During his Aspen hometown date, a “terrified” Unglert attempted to reconnect with his estranged dad, says the insider. Though Lindsay, 31, acted as a mediator, the strife was just too much: “It doesn’t go well. It takes a toll on their relationship.”

Peter Kraus

His deal: Wisconsin resident Kraus chases his dreams. In his high school yearbook, the personal trainer swore he’d be on the ABC franchise. Done deal. As he wrote on Instagram, “When I set my mind to something at 17 . . . apparently I really stick to it.”

Their connection: His confidence — and adorable gap-toothed smile — originally sparked Lindsay’s interest. The 31-year-old, says a second insider, “is in a place where he knows who he is and what he’s doing with his life.”

Her hesitations: Still, she’s not jumping in with both feet. “Rachel is concerned he’s not ready to take the next step,” says the source. “Peter won’t propose if it doesn’t feel right. Rachel doesn’t know if she can take that leap of faith in picking him.”

Bryan Abasolo

His deal: Abasolo is a player. Well, sort of. The Miami-bred chiropractor starred on UPN’s dating series The Player in 2004 — but he was sent packing for his lack of game.

Their connection: Lindsay was admittedly “smitten” from the moment Abasolo, 37, exited the limo. “When I am with Bryan,” she has gushed, “I am 100 percent lost in the moment.” And swept away in the passion. “They have great chemistry and Rachel thinks he’s so sexy,” says the source. “Bryan makes her want to be a better person.”

Her hesitations: But he may be too good to be true. Abasolo, who promises their life will be a fairy tale, “is charming, but Rachel wonders how sincere he is,” says the second source. And unlike with her other suitors, Lindsay doesn’t feel in control. Adds the source, “It’s like she’s pursuing him.”

Eric Bigger

His deal: Motivational speaker Bigger thinks of the bright side. Upon meeting Lindsay, the L.A. resident assured her that “what’s meant to be will be.” He often offers extra encouragement, says a pal: “He’s high on life.”

Their connection: Lindsay has taken note of his contagious energy. ”She describes him as someone who seizes the day,” explains the show source. “She likes his positivity.”

Her hesitations: But she wonders if their romance is simply infatuation. Nearing 30, Bigger has never brought a woman home to meet his family and has admitted he’s run away from love in the past, reveals the source: “Rachel has a lot of questions, especially about settling down. She doesn’t know if he’s ready for commitment.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

