Whether you’re a football fanatic or can’t name either team playing in the game, everyone can agree that the Super Bowl commercials are always epic. As the first ads roll out ahead of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5, Us Weekly Video takes a look back at the greatest commercials of all time — watch them above!

Budweiser’s "Lost Dog” (2015)

This one gave us all the feels! The beer brand’s Super Bowl XLIX spot featured a tiny Labrador Retriever puppy who runs away from home and sprints through the streets. At night, he’s confronted by a vicious coyote, but the Budweiser Clydesdales intervene just in time and guide the pup home to his owner. The heartwarming commercial, which reportedly cost about $4.5 million for the 30 seconds of airtime, was instantly a fan favorite.

Volkswagen’s “The Force” (2011)

The Force awakens! In this memorable Super Bowl XLV ad, a little boy dressed as Darth Vader from Star Wars attempts to use his powers to move objects such as the family dog and a doll. He’s completely unsuccessful until his dad pulls up in the driveway in a Volkswagen Passat. The boy gestures his arms at the car and the engine roars. Unbeknownst to him, his dad, who had gone inside the house, is pressing a button on the key fob to start the car. The commercial, which was one of the first to ever premiere on YouTube prior to the big game, was a success before it even aired on TV.

Wendy’s “Where’s the Beef?” (1984)

More meat, please! This ad starts off with three old ladies examining a “fluffy bun” with only a small hamburger patty from a fake competitor of the fast-food chain. They try calling the manager to complain and ask “Where’s the beef?" but they can’t get through to him because he’s busy relaxing on a yacht. “At Wendy’s, the hamburger we modestly call a single has more beef than the Big Mac or Whopper,” the narrator says. "Wendy’s kind of people never ask ‘Where’s the beef?’” The commercial catapulted the phrase into a longtime slogan for the restaurant chain.

