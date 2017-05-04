Is she one step closer to finding out the truth? Liz (Megan Boone) might be connected to her next target in the upcoming episode of The Blacklist, and Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek!

In the clip, Red (James Spader) informs Liz that Dr. Bogdan Krilov might have tampered with her mind the night that her father was supposedly killed when she was 4. Krilov is a dangerous criminal who excels in manipulating memories.

Will Hart/NBC

"I understand suppressing memories, helping people to mute out a dramatic experience, but manipulating them?" Liz asks Red. "This man, is he the one that erased my memory that night?"

Red replies: "We have to find out, which is why the next name on the blacklist is Dr. Krilov."

Of course, the identity of Liz's dad still remains a mystery. Last year, producer Jon Bokenkamp played coy about their relationship during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I think it’s best to let the show and its characters answer that," he said at the time. "Anything that’s meaningful is in the scripts and on the screen. Everything else is noise."

The "Dr. Bogdan Krilov" episode of The Blacklist airs on NBC on Friday, May 5, at 10 p.m. ET.



