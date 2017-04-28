The First 'Twin Peaks' Revival Teaser Is Here: Watch!

It's here! The first Twin Peaks revival teaser dropped on Friday, April 28 — and it's appropriately creepy.

The 30-second sneak peek features some familiar locations from the short-lived series, such as the Twin Peaks Sheriff's Department, the RR Cafe and the Palmer residence.

Agent Dale Cooper and the rest of the gang, however, are nowhere to be found.

The David Lynch-created series originally aired for two seasons on ABC from 1990 to 1991. It was announced in May 2015 that the show would be making a comeback, but details on what to expect have been kept top secret.

Kyle MacLachlan (Cooper) is set to reprise his role, as are Mädchen Amick (Shelly Johnson) and Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Moran). Newcomers include Big Little Lies' Laura Dern and Robert Forster.

Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME

Lynch, 71, opened up about the reboot during the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California, in January. "I see it as a film, and a film in parts is what people will experience. It was a joyful fantastic trip with this great crew and great cast," he said at the time. "I love this world of Twin Peaks. I often thought about what might be happening. I often just remembered the beautiful world and the beautiful characters."

Twin Peaks returns on Showtime on Sunday, May 21.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!