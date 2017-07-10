Are you ready for more? After last year's gut-wrenching cliffhangers, The Fosters is returning for its fifth season on Tuesday, July 11 — and this one looks more promising than ever.

The season premiere picks up exactly where season 4 left off, with Callie (Maia Mitchell) stuck in a questionable motel with Diamond (Hope Olaide Wilson) and her pimp. "Callie is in a very compromised position having gone with Diamond's pimp to hopefully get him put away," executive producer Joanna Johnson told TV Guide in an interview published on Friday, July 7.

Freeform/Vu Ong

"She knows now that the phone her mom is tracking [is in] the bag and that bag went out the window with someone else," Johnson continued. "Stef [Teri Polo] is tracking Callie's phone but Callie is not with her phone and we are picking up right there. It's pretty exciting and intense."



Meanwhile, Brandon (David Lambert) and Jesus (Noah Centineo) will still have their trust issues. "We're not just going to kiss and make up," the EP told TV Guide of the brothers. "They're going to go through a journey with each other of trying to regain trust. Again, part of Jesus' TBI [traumatic brain injury] is that he doesn't see things completely logically and maybe can't really process things like someone without a brain injury."

Jesus' health won't improve anytime soon either. "He's still struggling a lot," Johnson added. "He's not back at school yet. He's trying to figure out what his future is. ... This is something that is going to be a long-term recovery for him and the family because it affects everyone."

The Fosters season 5 premieres on Freeform on Tuesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

