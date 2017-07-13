Jumping right in! Three men show off an impressive jump rope routine on The Gong Show’s Thursday, July 13, episode.

In a sneak peek, judge Anthony Anderson looks skeptical as the routine begins. After a few seconds of impressive choreography and high jumps, the trio appears to win over the judges of the talent competition series. Dana Carvey says "wow” repeatedly as Tracee Ellis Ross lets out an enthusiastic “yeah!” and claps throughout the performance.

After the act, Ross tells the group how much she enjoyed them. “I liked that!” she says. “I like some good, clean fun.” Host Tommy Maitland quips: “Then you won’t like my next joke.” With some encouragement from Carvey, the British comic legend says, “I love the double Dutch; What I don’t love is the double Dutch oven.”

With a 7 from Carvey and Anderson and an 8 from Ross, the group secured a spot on the show, which is executive produced by Will Arnett and features a rotating panel of judges. Along with Arnett, judges throughout the season include Ken Jeong, Zach Galifianakis, Alison Brie, Andy Samberg, Elizabeth Banks, Joel McHale, Will Forte and Jack Black.

Watch the amazing routine in the clip above.

The Gong Show airs on ABC Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!